New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Paul Goldschmidt Statement

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 7-3 in California.

With the win, they tied up the series at 1-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had three hits, including one home run, one RBI and two runs.

Jazz Makes Goldschmidt Statement

Paul Goldschmidt was not in the lineup, but he finished with one RBI off the bench.

After the game, Chisholm Jr. was asked about Goldschmidt (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “And you look at that eighth inning, some insurance runs score. First one driven in by Trent Grisham. Then Paul Goldschmidt comes off the bench to drive you in with the sac fly. How valuable is that bat off the bench in Goldschmidt, especially against lefties?”

Chisholm Jr.: “It’s extraordinary. Goldschmidt, he always comes up. He’s super clutch. He’s been playing well all year. We couldn’t ask for a better guy coming off the bench.”

Looking At Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees.

He is batting .232 with 104 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 67 runs and 40 stolen bases in 130 games.

Looking At Goldschmidt

Goldschmidt is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He is batting .248 with 79 hits, 18 home runs, 49 RBIs, 40 runs and one stolen base in 94 games.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 79-60 record in 139 games.

After one more game with the Angels, the Yankees will remain on the road for a series with the San Diego Padres (on Friday).