Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Bold Spencer Jones Statement

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels will finish their series in California.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 7-3 on Tuesday.

Spencer Jones hit a home run for the second straight game.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Bold Spencer Jones Statement

After the win, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked about Jones (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “And you look at Spencer Jones, just a rookie. Have you been impressed with the way he seems to have settled in at the plate?”

Chisholm Jr.: “Oh yeah. He’s been doing a great job. He’s been finding a lot of barrels at the plate, man. I’m just happy that he’s finding his groove, and it’s just right in time.”

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .245 with 45 hits, nine home runs, 28 RBIs, 27 runs and nine stolen bases in 66 games.

Social Media On Jones

Here’s what people were saying about Jones:

Ryan Garcia: “Spencer Jones since being recalled from Triple-A: .259 AVG .519 SLG% 131 wRC+ 80% Z-Contact% 22.2% Barrel% .394 xwOBA More contact, better barrel rates, more pull-side power too.”

@yankeesguy93: “Spencer Jones 1000% needs to be the starting CF’er when Judge comes back”

Katie Sharp: “Spencer Jones Last 20 Games: 70 PA .313/.357/.578 4 HR, 5 2B, 13 RBI, 5 SB”

Greg Joyce: “For the second straight night, Spencer Jones goes yard. Almost the same spot, this one a two-run shot in the top of the first.”

Chris Kirschner: “Basically the same spot he hit one yesterday, Spencer Jones homers. This one, a 2-run shot. Yankees lead 2-0 in the 1st inning”