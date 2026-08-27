Jazz Chisholm Jr. Reacts To New York Yankees Acquisition Of 26-Year-Old Slugger

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 9-3 on Wednesday night.

Luis García Jr. continued his hot streak, as he had three hits (including one home run).

Chisholm Jr. Reacts To Yankees Acquisition Of Slugger

After the game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked about Garcia Jr. (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What stood out to you about García Jr. since you’ve seen him over here in pinstripes?”

Chisholm Jr.: “He’s been always a great hitter his whole career. I played against him when I was in Miami and he was in Washington, so I got to see him a lot. To see him come over here and shine the way he is, I’m just happy for him. When he came up, he was only like 20 years old when I met him. It’s pretty sick to see him now, a little more mature and doing his thing.”

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Garcia Jr. was traded to the Yankees (via the Washington Nationals) earlier this month.

He has 28 home runs on the season.

Social Media On Garcia Jr.

Here’s what people were saying:

@RyanGarciaESM: “Qualified Hitters Ranked by SLG%: 1. Yordan Alvarez: .614 SLG% 2. Luis Garcia Jr.: .562 SLG% 3. Pete Crow-Armstrong: .550 SLG% 4. Hunter Goodman: .550 SLG% 5. Shohei Ohtani: .546 SLG%”

@ChrisCoop_: “Luis Garcia is just so awesome and this top of the lineup with BellI instead of Ramos against RHP is just 1000x better McMahon replacing cabby and judge coming back are going to make this lineup absolutely ridiculous vs RHP.”

@AnthonyCap0815: “What a great trade . Perfect swing for Yankee stadium. Such a good hitter .”

@Falloume_: “He’s been on fire the past few games”

@GabbyD2003: “Luis Garcia Jr. hit his 5th home run as a Yankee⚾.”