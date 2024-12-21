Yankees Predicted to Sign Future Hall of Famer, Would Help After Losing Walker

The New York Yankees missed out on Christian Walker, who was once considered a heavy target to fill their first base role. The Yankees, fortunately, have other options. Walker would’ve been an excellent addition, but the Yankees can still do well for themselves.

Among the other options includes Paul Goldschmidt, a future Hall of Famer. Goldschmidt has been one of the best players in baseball over the past decade, but he slowed down in 2024, a somewhat concerning sign.

If the Yankees believe he can turn it around, however, and he does, he’d be a steal on a short-term deal.

Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com predicted he’d be in pinstripes in the spring, predicting Goldschmidt would sign a one-year deal.

“It’s a one-year guarantee, hoping a seven-time All-Star has one more productive season at age 37. Goldschmidt had a down year in 2024 but posted a .799 OPS in the second half (62 games) following a .664 mark in the first half (92 games) with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“While the Yankees still are showing strong interest in 1B Paul Goldschmidt, there’s plenty of competition: The Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and New York Mets are all engaged in talks with Goldschmidt, too,” Caldera wrote on December 20.

Why the Yankees Didn’t Sign Walker

Perhaps there were multiple reasons in the New York Yankees’ decision not to sign Walker. However, the Yankees would’ve had to give up two additional picks in the 2025 MLB draft. Walker was offered a qualifying offer, and after giving up their second and fifth-highest pick for Max Fried, who was also offered a qualifying offer, their draft plans would’ve been impacted.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic had more on the Yankees situation.

“One of the lesser free agents likely could be signed for a comparable or lower salary — and without the loss of prospects a trade would require, or the loss of two draft choices that would result from the addition of Alonso or Walker.

“The Yankees sacrificed their second and fifth-highest picks, as well as $1 million in international bonus pool space, for signing free-agent left-hander Max Fried. The signing of Alonso or Walker would come at the additional cost of their third and sixth-highest selections, effectively blowing up their 2025 draft,” Rosenthal wrote on December 19.

Yankees Have Plenty of Options

Losing out on Walker could end up being a tough blow, but the New York Yankees need a first baseman at the right time. There are many on the market, both in free agency and on the trade front.

Before Walker signed, Rosenthal wrote that the Yankees were “likely” to go with a cheaper option, and listed players they could be interested in, which included Goldschmidt.

“The Yankees appear increasingly likely to go with a more inexpensive option at first base than Alonso or Walker, according to sources briefed on their pursuits.

“The free-agent alternatives include Paul Goldschmidt, Carlos Santana, Justin Turner, Anthony Rizzo and Josh Bell. The Yankees also could trade for the Cleveland Guardians’ Josh Naylor ($12 million in final year of club control); Texas Rangers’ Nathaniel Lowe ($10.7 million with one year of arbitration remaining); or the Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Díaz ($10 million with a $12 million club option for 2026),” Rosenthal wrote.