New York Yankees Announce Injury Update on Former First-Round Pick Before Braves Series

The New York Yankees got some encouraging injury news on Wednesday, and Clarke Schmidt’s situation was part of that positive update.

Schmidt cut short a live batting practice session Tuesday after feeling discomfort in his forearm, throwing two innings instead of the planned three. Manager Aaron Boone said the issue appears to have been cramping rather than anything more serious.

Schmidt Cleared to Continue Building Up

Boone offered a reassuring update before Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“Clarke we feel like is probably good to go,” Boone said.

Boone noted Schmidt received substantial treatment following Tuesday’s session and that the medical staff wasn’t overly concerned about the discomfort. The scare still carried some weight given Schmidt is early in his buildup process following 2025 Tommy John surgery, a stage where any setback tends to draw extra scrutiny.

Schmidt wasn’t expected to throw Wednesday. His next step involves playing catch Thursday, with a side session possible sometime this weekend if everything continues progressing normally. Barring further issues, he could soon graduate into a minor league rehab assignment.

Schmidt’s return carries added significance given general manager Brian Cashman‘s decision not to add bullpen help at the trade deadline, a call partly based on confidence that internal options like Schmidt would eventually reinforce the pitching staff.

Bellinger Takes a Step Forward Too

Cody Bellinger also progressed in his own recovery, taking on-field batting practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring strain on July 25. Bellinger, roughly a week and a half into an expected four-to-six-week absence, described the moment as meaningful progress.

“That was a big step,” Bellinger said.

He’s been running in straight lines, though not yet at full speed, and still has several hurdles to clear before he’s ready for activation or a formal rehab assignment.

Other Notes From the Yankees’ Wednesday Loss

Heliot Ramos picked up his first hit as a Yankee, going 1-for-3 with a second-inning double. New York’s bullpen continued its strong recent form, with Kervin Castro, Tim Hill, and Paul Blackburn combining for 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Over the past 55 games, the bullpen has posted a majors-best 2.56 ERA while holding opponents to a .200 batting average.

Catcher Austin Wells has quietly emerged as New York’s most productive hitter over the past month, posting a .931 OPS with four home runs across 18 games since July 9. That surge factored into the front office’s decision to pass on adding another catcher at the deadline.

Boone praised Wells’ recent trajectory heading into Wednesday’s game.

“There’s been some steady improvement,” Boone said.

Final Word for the Yankees

New York picked up encouraging signs across multiple fronts Wednesday, even in a losing effort. Schmidt’s recovery appears back on track, Bellinger cleared a real hurdle, and Wells continues developing into more of the everyday presence the Yankees had hoped he’d become.

None of it changes the scoreboard from Wednesday night. All of it matters for what comes next.

Building back.