Yankees’ Brian Cashman Clears the Air on Will Warren Trade Rumors

The MLB trade deadline has officially passed.

For the New York Yankees, their two biggest trade acquisitions were Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos.

As great as the Ramos trade is, it somewhat signals that Aaron Judge likely isn’t trending towards returning before late September.

One storyline over the past few days was the Yankees potentially fielding calls on starter Will Warren.

On Monday, Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman cleared the air on those trade discussions.

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Brian Cashman Reveals Will Warren Trade Rumors Truth

On Sunday evening into Monday morning, there were conflicting reports about the Yankees potentially trading Will Warren, and a ‘reported’ trade on the table with the San Diego Padres for Adrian Morejon, who did not end up being traded.

Per Yankees reporter Greg Joyce,

“Brian Cashman said the Yankees never had a discussion with the Padres about Will Warren for Adrian Morejon.”

#Padres #Yankees” @GaryHPhillips echoed the same sentiment: “Brian Cashman just said he never had a discussion withabout a Will Warren-Adrian Morejon trade. The original Will Warren trade report attempted to say that the Padres rejected an offer for Will Warren that included Adrian Morejon, but further reporting has proved that wasn’t a true report or offer.

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Will Warren’s 2026 Season

It makes sense why Will Warren has carried a little bit of trade speculation, as he has been struggling in recent starts and is controllable for the next few seasons.

The Yankees could have used Will Warren as a centerpiece in a deal to land a bigger player.

However, the Yankees clearly felt more comfortable holding onto him.

Over 21 starts and 108+ innings pitched, Warren carries an ERA of 4.14 with 109 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.362.

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