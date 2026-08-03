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Yankees’ Brian Cashman Clears the Air on Will Warren Trade Rumors

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Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, and Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speak before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The MLB trade deadline has officially passed.

For the New York Yankees, their two biggest trade acquisitions were Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos.

As great as the Ramos trade is, it somewhat signals that Aaron Judge likely isn’t trending towards returning before late September.

One storyline over the past few days was the Yankees potentially fielding calls on starter Will Warren.

On Monday, Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman cleared the air on those trade discussions.

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Brian Cashman Reveals Will Warren Trade Rumors Truth

New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Will Warren #29 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

On Sunday evening into Monday morning, there were conflicting reports about the Yankees potentially trading Will Warren, and a ‘reported’ trade on the table with the San Diego Padres for Adrian Morejon, who did not end up being traded.

Per Yankees reporter Greg Joyce,

“Brian Cashman said the Yankees never had a discussion with the Padres about Will Warren for Adrian Morejon.”

@GaryHPhillips echoed the same sentiment: “Brian Cashman just said he never had a discussion with #Padres about a Will Warren-Adrian Morejon trade. #Yankees”
The original Will Warren trade report attempted to say that the Padres rejected an offer for Will Warren that included Adrian Morejon, but further reporting has proved that wasn’t a true report or offer.
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Will Warren’s 2026 Season

Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Will Warren #29 of the New York Yankees pitches during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

It makes sense why Will Warren has carried a little bit of trade speculation, as he has been struggling in recent starts and is controllable for the next few seasons.

The Yankees could have used Will Warren as a centerpiece in a deal to land a bigger player.

However, the Yankees clearly felt more comfortable holding onto him.

Over 21 starts and 108+ innings pitched, Warren carries an ERA of 4.14 with 109 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.362.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Yankees’ Brian Cashman Clears the Air on Will Warren Trade Rumors

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