Cody Bellinger Sends Strong 3-Word NSFW Message Amid New York Yankees Losing Streak

The New York Yankees have hit a brutal skid in MLB over the past week.

After being swept in a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, the Yankees were just swept by the Detroit Tigers (at home) this week.

That marks seven straight losses from New York, who is now 48-38, and three games back of the Rays in the AL East. It’s become very apparent that the Yankees’ offense is missing the services of Aaron Judge (obviously), but several steady members of the lineup have not produced at all over the past week. One of those players is Cody Bellinger.

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On Wednesday, the Yankees lost 6-2 to the Detroit Tigers. New York outhit the Tigers 7-6, but were unable to come up with big swings when it counted. The game went to extra innings, but Camilo Doval crumbled in the 11th inning, as the Tigers scratched across four runs.

New York (like their Sunday night affair with the Red Sox) was able to scratch across two runs in the ninth to force extra innings, but again, could not pull through in the bonus baseball frames.

Speaking with Yankees reporter Chris Kirschner, Cody Bellinger had this to say about the recent losing skid and his slump at the plate:

“It f*cking sucks.”

“It’s a shi**y feeling”

As you can see, Bellinger has struggled in the losing streak as well.

“Bellinger during Yankees’ 7-game losing streak: 1-23 (.043 BA) 7 K 0 RBI”

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Cody Bellinger This Season…

Across 83 games played this season, Bellinger is hitting .254 with 11 home runs, 49 RBI, and 78 hits.

His bWAR is actually 3.7, which indicates he has been a valuable player for the Yankees, but in Aaron Judge’s absence, the Yankees are counting on Bellinger to step up in big moments.

Bleacher Report writer Paul Kasabian wrote (on 7/1): “Bellinger is 2-for-32 in his last nine games with nine strikeouts. The Yankees haven’t scored more than four runs in any of their last 12 games and have averaged 2.5 runs per contest during that span.”

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