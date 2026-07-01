Mets Owner Steve Cohen Reveals if Team Will Sell at MLB Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is just over four weeks away, and the New York Mets could be the focal point of the deadline in terms of being active sellers. The Mets have had a very poor season to this point, and the MLB playoffs are likely not in store for this 2026 team.

New York just relieved manager Carlos Mendoza of his duties, but reports surfaced today (7/1) that David Stearns’ job is safe for the rest of the season. However, what will Stearns do at the MLB trade deadline? That’s the million-dollar question, and recently, Mets owner Steve Cohen made a radio appearance with MLB insider Jon Heyman about the thought of the team selling this summer.

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Mets Steve Cohen Reveals Mets Trade Deadline Plans

Here is what Steve Cohen said when MLB insider Jon Heyman brought up the idea of the Mets selling:

Cohen: “Jon, what are our odds to make the playoffs today”

Jon Heyman then responded by saying he doesn’t look at (FanGraphs) the odds, because of the situation with a week to go last year.

Cohen: “You were telling me that”

Jon Heyman: “The odds are not good, right”

Cohen: “So, the odds aren’t good, and it kind of reminds me of ’23 (2023), where listen, I’m not afriad to go down that path, I’ve demonstrated that path. Is that my preference? No, but the reality is it’s going to play out, and we’re going to know. If it’s ambiguous, tougher place to be, then we’ll know, but if we don’t get into gear, it’s not going to be ambiguous. It’s going to be obvious.”

Also on the podcast appearance, Steve Cohen sounds like he is backing president of baseball operations David Stearns for the remainder of his contract.

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Will the New York Mets Sell? What will they Sell?

The New York Mets have a good amount of tradeable assets, and it’s fair to assume they will end up selling, especially when you take into account the Mets are in the cellar of the NL East.

The only players who should be safe from trade rumors are Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

But the other trade chips, like Mark Vientos, Freddy Peralta, Brett Baty, and others, should be the subject of trade rumors.

As for what Steve Cohen says via Jon Heyman’s podcast, it’s a bit hard to paint a clear picture, but it sounds like Cohen is okay with David Stearns cutting ties with players that need to go, and for this Mets team, there are several players who should no longer don the Mets uniform.

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