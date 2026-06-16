Yankees Get Concerning Giancarlo Stanton Injury Update Before White Sox Series

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton suffered a setback in his rehab from a calf injury. Prior to their series against the White Sox, manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch that Stanton re-injured his calf.

This is concerning news for the Yankees, as Stanton was nearing a return to the lineup. He’s been on the injured list since April 25 with that calf injury. This injury news delays his return to the lineup even further, potentially impacting their trade deadline plans.

It’s unclear if it means Stanton is back to square one with his rehab. But until he ramps up his running once again, there’s no indication of when he’ll return.

How the Giancarlo Stanton News Affects the Yankees

The Giancarlo Stanton update hits doubly hard after Aaron Judge’s injury. That means there will be a significant period where the Yankees will be without its best two power hitters.

The injuries haven’t hurt the club in the standings. They open this series against the White Sox with a 1.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East division. However, they’ll want their lineup at full strength when they hit the postseason.

Stanton and Judge’s absence have meant a bigger role for veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt has embraced the challenge, putting up one of the most productive Age 38 seasons in Yankees history. He is just one of three players with an OPS north of .850 at that age, following Babe Ruth, Carlos Beltran, and Jorge Posada.

The injuries have also opened the door for 2026 breakout star Ben Rice to take a bigger role in the lineup. His 171 wRC+ ranks third in MLB, behind Yordan Alvarez and Nick Kurtz.

Another possibility from the setback is it opens the possibility Stanton could be moved to the 60-day injured list. He’s been on the IL for more than 50 days and it doesn’t appear he’ll be activated any time soon. Should the club need a 40-man roster spot, they can make that move.

How the Yankees Can Bolster Their Lineup at the Deadline

The Giancarlo Stanton news also could impact the Yankees’ trade deadline plans. While they hope to get Aaron Judge back as soon as possible, their lineup simply isn’t the same without the three-time MVP.

The Yankees would prefer to have Judge back before the trade deadline, as he’ll be re-evaluated at the All-Star break. Stanton’s estimated return is more up in the air.

With that much power out of their lineup, the Yankees should pursue trades to bolster their offense. One position that makes a lot of sense is at third base. That would help replace the loss of Judge and Stanton, without creating lineup problems when they return.

The Yankees have gotten little offensive production out of Ryan McMahon. As the strong half of a platoon, he’s hitting just .211 with seven home runs and a .631 OPS. That isn’t enough offense to justify playing his strong glove on a consistent basis.

The club was recently linked to Matt Chapman in trade rumors. The Giants third baseman has heated up after a miserable month of May, and could give the Yankees the offensive upgrade they need while keeping a strong glove. However, that also means assuming the rest of his contract.