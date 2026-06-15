Matt Chapman Trade New York Yankees And Giants Should Consider to Replace Ryan McMahon

Recent reports by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal suggests that the San Francisco Giants may be headed towards selling at the MLB trade deadline. The Giants are 29-43, and Rosenthal notes that the team is headed towards the direction of selling. The Giants have a number of attractive trade candidates, and one of them includes third baseman Matt Chapman.

The New York Yankees‘ third baseman Ryan McMahon has struggled this season, and a trade for Matt Chapman makes sense for various reasons.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald writes (on 6/15):

“They have started “testing the waters” on potential deals and have “put out feelers” on some of their players. Rosenthal mentions infielder Luis Arraez and left-hander Robbie Ray as guys likely to be available, with third baseman Matt Chapman another possibility.”

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Yankees Should Consider Trade for Matt Chapman

The Yankees should consider a trade for Matt Chapman for two reasons: First being their lineup needs another right-handed hitter, and second, Ryan McMahon has struggled, and even if Chapman isn’t lighting the world on fire, he’s still posted better numbers than McMahon.

Over 71 games this season, Matt Chapman has a bWAR of 3.2 with seven home runs, 17 doubles, and an OPS+ of 118. Okay, perhaps he’s been a lot better than one would have thought, because those are great numbers. Chapman is attached to a six-year, $151 million contract that runs through 2030.

While Yankees fans may point to his contract as a reason to NOT trade for Chapman, if the 33-year-old platinum gold glove winner is actually moved, there are only a few MLB teams that can afford his contract anyway, and New York is one of them.

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What Will the Yankees Do at the Trade Deadline?

After this recent report, expect a lot of speculation surrounding the Yankees being linked to Giants’ players, but Matt Chapman does feel like a solid fit, and it would be a huge upgrade to the left side of the infield.

Ryan McMahon is a solid defender, but Chapman has won five Gold Glove Awards for his defensive services.

The problem is Ryan McMahon is tied to a lucrative contract of his own, and it’s one that the Yankees are responsible for now after trading for him last July. McMahon is hitting .211 this season with seven home runs, 21 RBI, and an OPS+ of 75.

Keep an eye on the New York Yankees this summer, as they are almost always engaged in trade discussions and will likely pull off several moves to improve their roster.

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