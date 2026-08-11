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Yovanny Cruz Makes Heartfelt Post After New York Yankees Trade

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Yovanny Cruz #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after making his Major League Baseball debut during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees had the day off.

They will now open up a series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Earlier this month, the team made a trade with the Washington Nationals to acquire Luis Garcia Jr.

As part of the deal, they sent Yovanny Cruz to the Nationals.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 2: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

Cruz Makes Post After Trade

GettyYovanny Cruz #96 of the New York Yankees makes his Major League Baseball debut during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Cruz recently made his debut for the Nationals.

He has appeared in three games, going 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA.

The 26-year-old also made a post to Instagram on Monday.

Cruz wrote (translated to English): “God’s timing is perfect ❤️🙏”

Cruz is in the middle of his rookie season at the MLB level.

He had gone 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four games for the Yankees.

At just 26, Cruz is an intriguing addition to Washington.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after his ninth inning game tying RBI single against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-52 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-26 in 55 games at home).

Following three games with the Mariners, the Yankees will head on the road to visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in Canada.

Currently, they are 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

GettyCJ Abrams #5 and José Tena #8 of the Washington Nationals celebrate with Dylan Crews #3 after scoring in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park on August 08, 2026 in Washington, DC.

As for the Nationals, they are currently the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 59-61 record in 120 games.

On Tuesday night, they will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs in Washington, D.C.

The Nationals have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 26-34 in 60 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yovanny Cruz Makes Heartfelt Post After New York Yankees Trade

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