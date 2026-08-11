Yovanny Cruz Makes Heartfelt Post After New York Yankees Trade

On Monday, the New York Yankees had the day off.

They will now open up a series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Earlier this month, the team made a trade with the Washington Nationals to acquire Luis Garcia Jr.

As part of the deal, they sent Yovanny Cruz to the Nationals.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 2: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

Cruz Makes Post After Trade

Cruz recently made his debut for the Nationals.

He has appeared in three games, going 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA.

The 26-year-old also made a post to Instagram on Monday.

Cruz wrote (translated to English): “God’s timing is perfect ❤️🙏”

Cruz is in the middle of his rookie season at the MLB level.

He had gone 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four games for the Yankees.

At just 26, Cruz is an intriguing addition to Washington.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-52 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-26 in 55 games at home).

Following three games with the Mariners, the Yankees will head on the road to visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in Canada.

Currently, they are 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

As for the Nationals, they are currently the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 59-61 record in 120 games.

On Tuesday night, they will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs in Washington, D.C.

The Nationals have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 26-34 in 60 games at home).