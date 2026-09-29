New York Yankees Cut 25-Year-Old Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees are scheduled to play the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium this week.

Here is the full schedule for the series:

Game 1: Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

Before the Wild Card Series, the Yankees reinstated Giancarlo Stanton from the 60-day injured list. As a corresponding move, the Yankees cut a 25-year-old.

New York Yankees Cut 25-Year-Old Before Red Sox Series

The Yankees designated 25-year-old right-hander Alexander Cornielle for assignment on Tuesday, according to his MLB.com transactions tracker.

New York selected Cornielle’s contract for his MLB debut four days ago.

In his lone appearances with New York, Cornielle allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two.

The right-hander signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees over the winter. Before that, he spent time in the Milwaukee Brewers‘ minor-league system.

Looking at the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox Series

The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record. They are the top AL Wild Card team.

The Red Sox finished the season with an 87-75 record. They are the second AL Wild Card team.

The winner of the series between the Yankees and Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. The Rays are the No. 1 seed in the AL with a 98-64 regular-season record.

Cam Schlittler will start for New York in Game 1. Payton Tolle will start for Boston.