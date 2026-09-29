New York Yankees Cut 25-Year-Old Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 20: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The
New York Yankees are scheduled to play the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium this week.
Here is the full schedule for the series:
Game 1: Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EDT
Game 2: Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EDT
Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees is tagged out at home by Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.
Before the Wild Card Series, the Yankees reinstated
Giancarlo Stanton from the 60-day injured list. As a corresponding move, the Yankees cut a 25-year-old. New York Yankees Cut 25-Year-Old Before Red Sox Series
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Cornielle #97 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The Yankees designated 25-year-old right-hander Alexander Cornielle for assignment on Tuesday,
according to his MLB.com transactions tracker.
New York selected Cornielle’s contract for his
MLB debut four days ago.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Cornielle #97 celebrates with Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees after the game against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of a double-header at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
In his lone appearances with New York, Cornielle allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two.
The right-hander signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees over the winter. Before that, he spent time in the
Milwaukee Brewers‘ minor-league system. Looking at the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox Series
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Spencer Jones #78 and Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrate after scoring two runs during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of their doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record. They are the top AL Wild Card team.
The Red Sox finished the season with an 87-75 record. They are the second AL Wild Card team.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees avoids a tag by Liam Hicks #34 of the Tampa Bay Rays to score a run during the seventh inning of the game at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
The winner of the series between the Yankees and Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. The Rays are the No. 1 seed in the AL with a 98-64 regular-season record.
Cam Schlittler will start for New York in Game 1. Payton Tolle will start for Boston.
Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. Jackson Kruse More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Cut 25-Year-Old Before Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox