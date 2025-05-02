Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With All-Star in Expensive Move

Entering the season, it was clear that the New York Yankees were looking to move on from right-hander Marcus Stroman. Unfortunately, with all the injuries the Yankees dealt with to start the year, it was essentially impossible for multiple reasons for them to get rid of him.

Whether it be due to other teams around the league not being interested in taking on his somewhat high salary or the Yankees simply needing arms due to their injuries, trading Stroman didn’t make much sense a few months ago. ‘

However, now that the Yankees are in this position and Stroman is injured, it gives them all more reason to cut ties with him, even if they struggle in the short term.

Recently, Fansided’s Zach Pressnell predicted the Yankees would do just that, something that would make every New York fan happy.

“Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been an absolute disaster for the Yankees this season.

“It seemed like New York would cut ties with him before the season until injuries sidelined Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil for the beginning of the year. These three injuries handicapped the Yankees, but they likely saved Stroman’s job in the Bronx,” he wrote.

Stroman Injury Update

If Stroman were on the mound, and even throwing to the likes of a 4.50 ERA, but eating innings, the New York Yankees would likely be able to deal with it.

Sure, they’d want him to have a better ERA and limit damage, but it’s fair to suggest that the Yankees just need pitching right now, and if Stroman would be that guy, they’d figure things out.

However, according to skipper Aaron Boone, it doesn’t sound like he’s ready to return anytime in the near future.

“He’s still feeling some things in there, so he hasn’t — he threw, but it’s still kind of clearing the path for him,” Boone said Monday at Progressive Field, per the New York Post. “Because he was still feeling some things in there.”

“I know there’s probably some nerve stuff in there that was irritating it a little bit,” Boone said. “We’ll continue to work to try to get him physically where he needs to be and then hopefully start building him back up.”

Yankees Have Played Well Despite Injuries

Despite the injury concerns for the New York Yankees to start the season, they’re still 18-13 and sit in first place in the American League East.

It hasn’t been the best year for the Yankees, but considering everything they’ve dealt with, fans shouldn’t be too upset.

Even if the Yankees start to struggle a bit over the next few weeks, the first part of the year has gone better than planned due to the injuries they’ve faced on the mound.

Heading into the deadline, the Yankees have multiple needs, and it’ll be interesting to see what Boone wants them to do.

The Yankees could use help in the infield, but finding an ace-caliber arm might be something that the team decides to do instead. It’s an unfortunate situation for all involved, but the Yankees clearly have enough talent to win a World Series if things break their way and they make the right moves at the deadline.