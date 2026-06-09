New York Yankees Legend David Cone Makes Honest Spencer Jones Statement

On Monday night, the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio) by a score of 7-5.

Spencer Jones finished with one hit and three strikeouts in four at-bats.

Yankees Legend David Cone Makes Jones Statement

Before Monday’s game, Yankees legend David Cone spoke about Jones (via YES Network).

Cone: “We need to find out about Spencer Jones. He’s such a talent. The celling is so high that if he starts to get a little more comfortable and starts hitting home runs than maybe you could put up with the strikeouts… Everything else he does so well; he’s a great defender, he runs well, he’s fun to watch… He deserves a chance to find out what he can do on this level.”

Jones is now batting .250 with eight hits, three RBI’s and one stolen base in 13 games.

That said, he has struck out 16 times.

Social Media On Jones

Here’s what people were saying about Jones recently:

@MVJUDGE99: “Spencer jones is literally useless against high velo. When Dominguez comes back jones needs to get sent down immediately”

@Yanksland: “Spencer Jones might actually not see the minor leagues again. Literally, what huge asset this man can be if he can play to what he is capable of”

@JoseChalas12: “Spencer Jones, he has to start showing something . He is striking out at a 50% rate. Not acceptable.”

@NYJfan841: “The Yankees are the worse organization in baseball for developing prospects, the latest being Spencer Jones. He goes 3 for 3 in his first game up and then they bench him for a few games and bring him back vs a top pitcher. Just setting him up for failure. Pathetic.”

Yankees Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

The Yankees come into the day as the second-place team in the American League East with a 39-26 record in 65 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 20-14 in 34 games on the road).