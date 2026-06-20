Elly De La Cruz Would Solve Nearly All The Yankees’ Problems

The New York Yankees are always in ‘buy mode.’ That’s exactly why the front office should go out and acquire Elly De La Cruz.

The Yankees Should Trade For Reds Shortstop Elly De La Cruz

De La Cruz, 24, is the Reds’ current franchise player.

Since his debut, he’s electrified Major League Baseball with a combination of power and speed that’s rarely observed–even more so in small markets like Cincinnati.

This season, De La Cruz is slashing .280/.346/.509. Good for an OPS of .855 and an OPS+ of 131. Both would be by far career highs.

Although the towering shortstop has dealt with some injuries, when he’s on the field, he’s a force. Coming off back-to-back All-Star campaigns, if he has a strong July leading up to the break, he’s a near shoo-in for the midsummer classic.

The Yankees have had a dire need at shortstop since the rapid decline of former top prospect Anthony Volpe. This year, Vople is no better. He’s currently hitting .250 with a 104 OPS+, amidst a hot streak, but still grades out poorly as a defender.

If the Yankees were to trade for De La Cruz, it’d take a haul. Here’s what a potential deal would look like:

New York Yankees Receive: Elly De La Cruz (SS)

Cincinnati Reds Receive: George Lombard Jr. (NYY #1, SS), Elmer Rodriguez (NYY #2, LHP), Spencer Jones (NYY #6, OF), Anthony Volpe (SS), Carlos Lagrange (NYY #4, RHP)

The return might seem steep, but in actuality, it’s required. De La Cruz won’t hit free agency until 2030, and if the Yankees acquired him, an extension would be all but certain.

He gives New York a little bit of everything. Speed, power, youth, team control, a friendly contract, a shortstop, and another marquee name. The Reds may not be inclined to move the young star, but if he were to be made available, he should be atop Yankee fans’ wish lists.

Regardless of whether this deal were to happen, the Reds’ shortstop is having a fantastic season–and fans are noticing.

Social Media Reacts to All-Star Shortstops Fantastic Season For the Reds

Here’s what people are saying:

Milb Central: “Elly De La Cruz DESTROYED a two-run shot today in his first rehab game! The two-time National League All-Star’s home run had a 114.1 MPH exit velocity and traveled 441 FT. 2-2 | 1 1B | 1 HR | 2 R | 2 RBI | 1 BB. #ATOBTTR.”

Trent Rosecrans: “Elly De La Cruz ran the bases on Monday. He’ll do the same thing again on Tuesday before heading to an undetermined Reds minor-league affiliate later this week. All 4 are on the road.”

Athlon Sports: “Elly De La Cruz has been on the injured list since June 1 with a hamstring injury.”

Enquirer: “The Cincinnati Reds could be getting back from the IL in the next few days reliever Pierce Johnson, shortstop Elly De La Cruz and closer Emilio Pagán.”

Just Baseball: “MLB fWAR leaderboard among shortstops: 1) Bobby Witt Jr. (4.2). 2) Kevin McGonigle (3.1), 3) Otto Lopez (2.9), 4) Colson Montgomery (2.7), 5) Elly De La Cruz (2.6). The Southside’s SS looks like a franchise cornerstone!”

RotoBaller MLB: “Elly De La Cruz Set to Begin Rehab Assignment at Triple-A.”