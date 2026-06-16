Yankees Must Consider Trade For Royals’ 1.80 ERA Lefty

The New York Yankees bullpen has had plenty of drama to overcome–and it’s June 16th. If the Bronx Bombers want a real shot in October, they need Daniel Lynch IV.

The Yankees Should Trade For Daniel Lynch IV

The Yankee bullpen, realistically, has been great.

As of today, the Bronx ranks fourth in bullpen ERA across baseball. Yet somehow, fans are still mistrusting of manager Aaron Boone’s arm barn.

This is due to the uneasy success of closer David Bednar, and recent bad stretches from submariner-arm Tim Hill, and slider-merchant Jake Bird.

When Max Fried returns from injury, the Yankees will have a decision to make. The clear option seems to be sending Ryan Weathers to the bullpen. If that doesn’t happen, though, New York could use another lefty.

Allow me to introduce you to Daniel Lynch IV. The left-hander from Kansas City has quietly been one of MLB’s steadiest relievers, spanning back to 2024.

This season, Lynch IV has really put it all together. He sports a shiny 1.80 ERA in 20 innings, and under the hood, his success looks even better.

As a former starter, Lynch IV has a unique knack for a deep pitch-mix. His arsenal spans five deep, and his least thrown offering, a cutter, is still seen roughly eight percent of the time.

This season, he’s specifically excelled at inducing whiffs, staying off the barrel, negating hard contact, and keeping hitters on the ground. Suffice to say, Lynch IV is a jack of all trades in the pen.

Pairing the Royals’ hurler with breakout arm Brent Headrick would give New York one of the game’s best lefty duos in any bullpen. Headrick has a 1.87 ERA in 32.1 innings and has been very steady.

The Yankees could add Lynch IV for pocket change in comparison to other big-name relievers. Astros’ Josh Hader and Red Sox’s Aroldis Chapman are the biggest lefty trade chips. Unfortunately, Hader is coming off an injury, and Chapman has a grotesque history in The Bronx.

Whatever decision-maker Brian Cashman decides to do, it’ll need to make an impact. Yankees fans are salivating at the idea of another World Series after a tough end to 2025.

Social Media Reacts to Yankees

Here’s what people are saying about the Yankees:

Yankeessource: “George Lombard’s defense is a strength at multiple positions, which makes it a lot easier for the Yankees to incorporate him.”

SNY Yankees: “Aaron Boone says that Trent Grisham is continuing with baseball activities through his “moderate” hamstring strain, while Giancarlo Stanton is doing “very light” activity after experiencing a setback last week.”

Joe Randazzo: “‘We don’t like those guys over there.’ The Yankees talked all weekend about how much they disliked the Blue Jays. They backed it up by taking the series with two straight days of late-inning heroics, boosting their AL East hopes.”

Talkin’ Yanks: “Rays lose to the Dodgers, giving the Yankees a 1.5-game lead for first place in the AL East. This is the first time since May 5th the Yankees have led the division by more than one game.”