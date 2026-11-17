It’s official: Ryan Jeffers will NOT be on the New York Yankees in 2027.

According to multiple reports, Jeffers has accepted the Qualifying Offer the Minnesota Twins offered him, meaning he will remain with Minnesota for 2027 on a one-year, $23.15 million deal.

It’s somewhat of a surprising QO acceptance by Jeffers, who had been expected to reject the deal in search of a long-term deal (with a team like the New York Yankees or the Twins).

So, now, for the Yankees, if they want to land a catcher via free agency, here is a list of some of the top options: Carson Kelly, Tyler Stephenson, Jake Rogers, Jonah Heim, Austin Hedges, and Kyle Higashioka.

The Yankees could also, of course, trade for a catcher if they are that serious about upgrading at the position.

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Yankees Catcher Target Ryan Jeffers Accepts QO

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Ryan Jeffers accepting MLB’s Qualifying Offer):

“It’ll immediately (and narrowly) establish a new AAV record for catchers, which had previously been held by J.T. Realmuto at $23.1MM (on a much longer, five-year term). Jeffers, a Boras Corporation client, heads back to the Twins on a one-year deal. It’s an about-face for the slugging backstop, who as of last week was reportedly planning to decline in search of a longer-term deal.”

In 2026, Jeffers played in 92 games for the Twins. He batted .256 with 14 home runs, 56 RBI, and an OPS+ of 127.

The Yankees had steadily been linked to Jeffers since MLB’s trade deadline (back in August), as Jeffers was profiled as the perfect complement to catcher Austin Wells.

Perhaps New York will look to acquire him next offseason if they do not address the catcher position this offseason.

The two players who accepted MLB’s Qualifying Offer both had relevance to the New York Yankees, as closer David Bednar WILL remain with the Yankees in 2027, forgoing MLB free agency, and playing on the one-year, 23.1 million pact.

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