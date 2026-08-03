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New York Yankees Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals will open up a three-game series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 2-1 (on Sunday afternoon).

New York Yankees Demote 3-Year MLB Player

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Monday’s series, the Yankees announced several roster moves.

One of those moves was to option Max Schuemann to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Added INF Luis García Jr. (#26) to the active roster. • Recalled RHP Kervin Castro (#74) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Optioned INF/OF Max Schuemann to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Schuemann is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He is currently batting .194 with 14 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, 17 runs and three stolen bases in 40 games.

Before New York, Schuemann had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Athletics.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the roster update:

@JonAlba: “Yanks option Schuemann to get Garcia Jr. on the roster.”

@BeastFromBX: “Can you make some moves that does not involve roster moves”

@wyermush: “There are 5 worse bats on the major league roster than Max Schuemann”

@plzyanks: “Schuemann was literally just LEADING OFF for this team lmfao”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees runs the bases for his two-run home run in the third inning of the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees enter Monday night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-49 record in 112 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 26-23 in 49 games in the Bronx).

Following three games with the Cardinals, the Yankees will remain at home to host Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Friday night (they are off on Thursday).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

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