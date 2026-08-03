New York Yankees Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals will open up a three-game series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 2-1 (on Sunday afternoon).

New York Yankees Demote 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Monday’s series, the Yankees announced several roster moves.

One of those moves was to option Max Schuemann to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Added INF Luis García Jr. (#26) to the active roster. • Recalled RHP Kervin Castro (#74) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Optioned INF/OF Max Schuemann to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Schuemann is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He is currently batting .194 with 14 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, 17 runs and three stolen bases in 40 games.

Before New York, Schuemann had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Athletics.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

Here’s what people were saying about the roster update:

@JonAlba: “Yanks option Schuemann to get Garcia Jr. on the roster.”

@BeastFromBX: “Can you make some moves that does not involve roster moves”

@wyermush: “There are 5 worse bats on the major league roster than Max Schuemann”

@plzyanks: “Schuemann was literally just LEADING OFF for this team lmfao”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter Monday night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-49 record in 112 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 26-23 in 49 games in the Bronx).

Following three games with the Cardinals, the Yankees will remain at home to host Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Friday night (they are off on Thursday).