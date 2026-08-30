New York Yankees Quietly Demote 4-Year MLB Player Before Angels Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 16-1.

In addition, the Yankees took three out of four games in the series.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “The Yankees take 3 of 4 this weekend and the season series, 7-6. They capitalized on a no-catch call on Ceddanne Rafaela’s diving attempt to score 5 runs in the 5th. Will Warren pitched into the 8th. Roman Anthony and Trevor Story each had 2 hits in their returns.”

New York Yankees Demote 4-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced the news that they had sent Yerry de Los Santos to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “• Optioned RHP Yerry de los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Santos is currently 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in 15 games this year.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (and second with New York).

Before the Yankees, the 28-year-old had spent the first two years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Over 88 career games, he has gone 2-5 with a 3.32 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 78-59 record in 137 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

On Monday night, the Yankees will visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Looking At The Angels Right Now

As for the Angels, they are in the middle of another tough season.

They come into their series with New York as the last-place team in the American League West with a 52-85 record in 137 games.

The Angels have lost eight out of their last ten games.