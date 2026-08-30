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New York Yankees Quietly Demote 4-Year MLB Player Before Angels Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks to the media after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 16-1.

In addition, the Yankees took three out of four games in the series.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “The Yankees take 3 of 4 this weekend and the season series, 7-6. They capitalized on a no-catch call on Ceddanne Rafaela’s diving attempt to score 5 runs in the 5th. Will Warren pitched into the 8th. Roman Anthony and Trevor Story each had 2 hits in their returns.”

New York Yankees Demote 4-Year MLB Player

GettyYerry de Los Santos #73 of the New York Yankees pitches during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced the news that they had sent Yerry de Los Santos to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “• Optioned RHP Yerry de los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Santos is currently 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in 15 games this year.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (and second with New York).

GettyYerry de Los Santos #73 of the New York Yankees looks towards the outfield after surrendering a solo home run to Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2026 in New York City.

Before the Yankees, the 28-year-old had spent the first two years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Over 88 career games, he has gone 2-5 with a 3.32 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyWill Warren #29 is relieved by Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees in the seventh inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 78-59 record in 137 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

On Monday night, the Yankees will visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Looking At The Angels Right Now

GettyMike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

As for the Angels, they are in the middle of another tough season.

They come into their series with New York as the last-place team in the American League West with a 52-85 record in 137 games.

The Angels have lost eight out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Demote 4-Year MLB Player Before Angels Series

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