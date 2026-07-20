Yankees Urged to Cut Ties With 2025 Trade Deadline Acquisition

The New York Yankees‘ 2025 trade deadline was largely seen as a success, even though Camilo Doval has been a disaster in the Bronx.

Thus, the Yankees are being urged to part ways with the 2023 All-Star, whom they acquired from the San Francisco Giants mere minutes before last year’s deadline passed, by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Doval started his Yankees tenure as the closer, unseating both incumbents Luke Weaver and Devin Williams in early August. But he has been relegated to mop-up duty after posting a minus-1.0 bWAR and just two saves in 55 2/3 career innings with the Yanks.

Insider: The Yankees Should Cut Ties With Camilo Doval

The Yankees brought in Doval, with relievers Jake Bird and David Bednar, in three separate deadline trades that bolstered their bullpen.

But Bednar has been a bulldog-style backend reliever, and Bird has enjoyed a bounce-back season — at least until he allowed seven earned runs over his past 1 2/3 innings.

But Doval has largely been awful.

Doval has struggled with mechanics and command, which is why he has a 1.40 WHIP and 4.86 ERA in 37 innings this season — including his woeful 10-strike, 33-pitch outing in the Yankees’ 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon.

“Doval has clearly fallen to the bottom rung of the Yankees’ bullpen ladder — and understandably so,” Kirschner wrote. “At this point, it might be a disservice to Doval to keep him around. The Yankees should work to trade him as soon as possible and even entertain designating him for assignment. He’s out of minor-league options.”

The last part is perhaps most important, since Bird can be sent back to Triple-A if the Yankees opt to replace him on their 26-man roster.

But Doval, who had great pedigree as an All-Star and NL saves leader when the Yankees acquired him, cannot be sent to the minors without clearing waivers. He has one more year of team control, which makes him a potentially fixable problem via trade.

The Yankees Are Shopping for Bullpen Help Because of Camilo Doval’s Struggles

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Yankees need bullpen help this trade deadline because they have a potential lame-duck closer and a bunch of struggling middle relievers.

Unlike last year, the Yankees’ closer, Bednar, has been elite, with 18 saves and a 2.59 ERA and 47 Ks in 41 2/3 innings. Brent Headrick has been a reliable setup option with a 1.46 ERA and 57 Ks, and Fernando Cruz (2.40 ERA, 52 Ks in 41 1/3 innings) each has contributed to the Yankees having the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball (3.13).

Still, the Yankees need to find more high-leverage arms to complement that trio ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, since Bird and Doval have been dreadful. Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes have been defined as potential options from the New York Mets, since each has performed in the Bronx.

If the Yankees opt to DFA Doval, they could replace him with Clarke Schmidt, a starter who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, or minor-leaguer Carlos Lagrange.

But trading for a reliever is the most likely outcome. Bullpen arms are the most moveable players every year at the trade deadline.