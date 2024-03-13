Yankees Get Pitching in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Proposal, but Not Dylan Cease

As New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole underwent tests on his elbow, general manager Brian Cashman began investigating potential insurance plans. One option has included rekindling trade talks with the Chicago White Sox for hurler Dylan Cease. They’re not the only teams pursuing the 28-year-old, though.

New York is joined by at least the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers in this pursuit. But what if there was a way to put together a three-team trade? Jomboy Media’s Jomboy proposed the following deal that’d involve the White Sox, Padres and Yankees:

White Sox receive: pitcher Dylan Lesko (from San Diego) and pitcher Brock Selvidge (from New York)

Yankees receive: starting pitcher Michael King

Padres receive: starting pitcher Dylan Cease

The Yankees included King in the package that brought outfielders Trent Grisham and Juan Soto to the Bombers in December. So, this would be a hypothetical reunion. Cease would give the Padres an affordable and team-controlled top-of-the-rotation starter for 2024 and 2025.

Selvidge is the Yankees’ 11th-best prospect heading into 2024, according to MLB.com. They also rank Lesko as San Diego’s fourth-best prospect. Both hurlers haven’t played past High-A yet. Their estimated time of arrival in the big leagues is currently set for 2026.

This Would Be the Best of Both Worlds for New York

Regardless of how realistic or not this proposed deal is, this would be the best of both worlds for New York. It gets the Yankees the rotation insurance they need while Cole heals, and they wouldn’t have to part ways with top outfield prospect Spencer Jones.

During trade negotiations earlier in the offseason, the White Sox insisted the Yankees include Jones in any potential deal. Cashman drew a hard line on that specific ask. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that New York sent Chicago a new trade proposal involving Cease on March 12. He also noted that Jones still wasn’t included.

Since multiple teams are seriously pursuing Cease again, Jones remaining untouchable probably puts the Yankees at a disadvantage in these sweepstakes.

Cole Is Set to Miss ‘at Least 1-2 Months’

Mark W. Sanchez and Jon Heyman of the New York Post delivered news Yankees fans hoped they didn’t have to hear on March 13.

“Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be out at least one-to-two months and will head to Los Angeles for an appointment with noted sports surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, The Post has learned,” they reported. “Several Yankees doctors and ElAttrache have viewed Cole’s preliminary film, and while none has detected a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, there’s enough concern about the ligament that ElAttrache has suggested an in-person visit.”

Sanchez and Heyman also said that while Cole is expected to be sidelined for an “extended period,” he’ll hopefully have a shot to be back by May or early June. Of course, there’s no guarantee his timetable won’t change. This news could’ve certainly been worse. However, it’s not ideal for a Yankees team hoping to rebound after a disappointing 82-80 performance in 2023.

It’ll be interesting to see if this news spurs Cashman and Co. to make a “desperation move” to supplement the rotation.