New York Yankees Emerge As Interested Suitor for 3x MLB All-Star

The New York Yankees have been needing support behind the plate for quite some time.

Ryan Jeffers and Hunter Goodman have been named potential candidates, but Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles is still floating in trade rumors.

Now, as noted by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, trading him “might require a Godfather offer.”

However, shipping him out isn’t off the table just yet.

Yankees Considered ‘Presumably Interested’ in Adley Rutschman

If 28-year-old Rutschman were to land on the trade block, Miller highlights a few organizations that could be interested.

Aside from New York, the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox might try to make a splash with him.

Despite president of baseball operations Mike Elias making his thoughts clear on not trading Rutschman, Miller wrote, “At the same time, they have repeatedly failed to make that type of long-term commitment with Rutschman (nor with Gunnar Henderson) and presently find themselves on the wrong side of the postseason picture with just one year of control remaining on their supposed franchise cornerstone.”

Rutschman is now in his fifth year in Major League Baseball, with each season spent with the Orioles.

He was selected first overall by Baltimore in the first round in 2019, drafted out of Oregon State.

His debut arrived in May 2022, logging a rookie-year slash line of .254/.362/.445 with a career-high .807 OPS and 13 home runs through 113 games. He registered 35 doubles, one triple and 42 RBIs.

This year marked his third All-Star nod, with his previous two coming in 2023 and 2024.

This year alone, he is slashing .253/.327/.436 with a .763 OPS and eight homers through 65 games.

Now, fans shouldn’t bank on Rutschman being traded, but ruling anything out at this point in the season would be ill-advised.

It’s always best to expect the unexpected in the Major Leagues.

Not only do the Orioles desperately need him on board, but he would come with a hefty price tag.

Snapshot of the Orioles Right Now

Baltimore was hoping to turn things around this campaign after being eliminated from the postseason last year.

Unfortunately, they’re currently placed second-to-last in the American League East standings.

Their overall record of 46-51 allowed them to edge out the Toronto Blue Jays (45-51), but they’re below the Boston Red Sox (46-48), the New York Yankees (54-42) and the Tampa Bay Rays (56-38).

In the Major Leagues overall, the Orioles are ranked closer toward the bottom of the standings.

Snapshot of the Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are in a better spot than the Orioles, but they’re still not quite where they’d prefer to be.

As mentioned, the Rays have claimed the top spot in the AL East, and New York is in second.

With the MLB All-Star Game now over, New York will be taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium for three games through the weekend. The first clash will kick off on Friday, July 17, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

After navigating a brutal rough patch, now is the time for New York to climb out and get back on track.