MLB Trade Rumors: Mason Miller to Yankees, All-Star Trade Chips, and Teams Stuck in the Middle

The MLB Trade deadline is fast approaching, and with it are coming a plethora of possibilities. Lots of teams are approaching decision time, and there are some big-time moves on the table.

Among the teams expected to sell, the Rockies, Angels, Mets, and Giants have plenty of assets to offload.

On the buying side, the Yankees, Brewers, Rays, and Phillies have been rumored to be seeking additions to already-elite rosters.

Best Pitchers Available:

Freddy Peralta: Although Peralta has struggled this season, his pedigree speaks for itself. The former Brewer has regressed in Queens, but his cheap contract will look shiny to other contenders. Jeff Passan recently said there is a “90%” likelihood that Peralta is dealt. Whatever team acquires him may find a gem come October, if he can rediscover himself.

Joe Ryan: Ryan, the Twins’ current ace of staff, has been one of MLB’s most reliable starters for years now. Known for his high-rising fastball, Ryan would be a top-end arm in any city. The best ‘fit’ for the right-hander may reside in Philadelphia. Whether it’s vibes, demand, or aspirations, the Phillies fit Ryan, and vice versa. Wherever Ryan ends up, he’ll immediately become a difference maker.

Tarik Skubal: Skubal has been all anyone has talked about this year. His rental status has positioned him as a sell-high trade asset, although recent reports suggest he wants to remain in Detroit. Regardless of what he wants, the Tigers may find themselves upset in the future if they don’t cash in–similarly to how the Angels handled a soon-to-depart Shohei Ohtani.

Mason Miller: The Mason Miller tarde tree is growing again. The Padres’ lockdown closer is doing what he does best: saving games, taking names, and throwing baseballs harder than almost anyone else. Although the Padres aren’t too far out of the Wild Card race, largely thanks to Miller, the return they’d get for trading him could outweigh the prospect of chasing a bare-minimum playoff berth. Recent reports have suggested the Yankees as a major player for his services.

Foster Griffin: The Nationals’ rookie southpaw has been electrifying this season. Although Griffin pitches like a veteran, he’s sporting numbers like a prime-time All-Star. His recent selection to the Midsummer Classic only boosts his value. Griffin provides steady production and lots of innings. There’s no guarantee the Nationals will sell, but if they do, he’s their best trade chip.

Sonny Gray: Had it not been for a dramatic surge right before the All-Star break, the Red Sox looked like a shoo-in to sell. Gray has been as dominant as ever and is doing so in the latter half of his illustrious career. Many view him as this year’s biggest All-Star Game snub, and his ERA and win-loss record uphold said claims. If the Red Sox sell, Gray would net a massive return, but his dominance may tempt them to hold and chase down the lackluster Wild Card spot in the American League.

Best Hitters Available:

Jarren Duran: Although this year has been slow for the lifelong Red Sox, Duran still provides plenty of value. He’s fast, has raw power, and when he’s right, he puts the ball in play. Duran would make a great fit for a team looking to buy low and reap the rewards of Duran finding himself again in the second half. The Tampa Bay Rays, who’ve had interesting outfield play, might make a great fit. As well as the Chicago White Sox, if they wanted to go out and add.

Mike Trout: Trout does have a no-trade clause and has been adamant that he wants to remain an Angel. However, if there was a season to trade the perennial MVP candidate, it would be now. Los Angeles is going through a transitional period at the front office level, and Trout’s contract will most definitely bog down any attempt at retooling. As always, the Phillies make a great fit. Additionally, the Astros, Yankees, and Dodgers should all explore adding Trout to the mix.

Byron Buxton: Similarly to Trout, Buxton has a no-trade clause. However, the Twins have been open in the past about selling off big pieces. This year, after an ineffective first half, Minnesota looks primed to sell and restructure its offensive core. Buxton would fit almost any team in MLB, but the Brewers and Marlins would benefit from his services the most.

CJ Abrams: The Nationals’ breakout shortstop has been all the rage in MLB this year. After a great start to his career, Abrams has finally morphed into the impact player everyone knew he could be. With so much team control left, he’d require an otherworldly haul to be moved; however, the Brewers and Dodgers have the farm systems to make it happen.

Elly De La Cruz: The Reds’ face of the franchise shortstop has been great all season–which is more than you can say for the rest of the team. De La Cruz is yet to ink an extension, and the Yankees should empty the tank to acquire his services and keep him in the Bronx. In the midst of all the Anthony Volpe controversy, De La Cruz would be a set-and-forget acquisition that would nullify New York’s shortstop scaries.

Munetaka Murakami: Although there are no reports of the White Sox being interested in moving Murakami, it would make dollars and sense. The Japanese slugger has been excellent when healthy, and his contract for only two years means that he’ll likely want to test the open market. If he’s made available, every team in baseball would be interested in Murakami and the market he brings with him. Chi-Town should be hesitant, but should certainly be listening.

MLB Teams Stuck in the Middle Ground

St. Louis Cardinals: The Cardinals entered this season expecting to rebuild and linger among the worst teams in MLB. Fortunately, with the rise of JJ Wetherholt and Jordan Walker, they’ve found themselves in the thick of the Wild Card race in a competitive National League. It’ll be up to the front office to decide whether they should keep expected trade assets Dustin May, Ryne Stanek, and 2026 All-Star Riley O’Brien.

San Diego Padres: The Padres came out of the gate hot in a tough competition with the Dodgers. After LA picked up steam, San Diego has been seemingly left in the dust. Lots of ownership issues in the past few seasons have spurred money issues for the Frairs, and with playoff hopes dwindling, they may offload some of their bigger pieces to replenish a depleted farm system. However, they are talented enough and close enough to justify trying to compete. This team is in ‘wait and see’ mode.

Cleveland Guardians: The Guard Dawgs have played yet another great half-season of baseball. The question is: are they talented enough for it to mean something? Star third baseman Jose Ramirez has struggled with injury, and if it weren’t for the breakout of Travis Bazzana and Angel Martinez, they may not even be competitive. The Guardians do a lot of things well, but nothing great. It could be their downfall come October, and with a historically frugal FO, they may trend towards a soft sell.

Athletics: The A’s burst onto the scene last year with an explosive lineup and surprisingly good pitching. This year still feels like they’re 1-2 years away, but with the right additions, the AL West is wide open. The A’s are stuck in the middle, and it may be up to Nick Kurtz and Gage Jump to force the FO’s hand.

Baltimore Orioles: It seems this season, for everything the O’s get right, they get two things wrong. Adley Rutschman has returned to All-Star form, but they’ve lost the best versions of Trevor Rogers and Shane Baz. Pitching has been a mess in Baltimore, and unfortunately, they seem to be more than a few pieces away from competitiveness. With so much young talent already backloaded, though, it’ll be hard to add ‘depth’ or pieces for the future. They have a lot of sorting to do.