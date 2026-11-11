ESPN’s Jeff Passan Connects Yankees to Lefty Free Agent Pitcher

The New York Yankees have the opportunity to make a number of moves this offseason.

Some change is expected, like the potential departure of Jazz Chisholm Jr. Other moves are less certain, like what will happen with closer David Bednar, who could leave in free agency, too, but might be wanted back in the Bronx.

And then there’s the potential for a splash.

The Yankees have been linked to Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. They’ve been connected to powerful second baseman Brandon Lowe. There are a bunch of big-name pitchers on the market.

What about a dominant reliever who can go multiple innings? There’s really only one of those, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan thinks that’s who the Yankees should be chasing after.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan Makes Yankees Prediction

Passan, the top MLB insider, thinks the Yankees should sign Adrian Morejon in free agency.

Morejon is a free agent from the San Diego Padres, who used him in a flexible role ahead of dominant closer Mason Miller.

“There are any number of perfect moves for the Yankees,” Passan writes. “Go get Teruaki Sato to solve third base? Sure. Bring back closer David Bednar? Absolutely. Sign Brandon Lowe to play second and abuse the short porch in right field? Yup. The best of the bunch, though, would give them the sort of weapon manager Aaron Boone needs: a multi-inning reliever slinging some of the game’s nastiest stuff. Spending on bullpen help is tricky, and the Yankees must do plenty more to address all their deficiencies, but landing a top-5 reliever in the game is a pretty good place to start.”

The more the merrier for the Yankees, but it’s definitely a strong case made for Morejon.

What About David Bednar?

Interestingly, if the Yankees also want to bring back closer David Bednar, Morejon wouldn’t eliminate that as long as New York was willing to spend the money.

Because Morejon is lefty (Bednar is righty) and can throw multiple innings, the Yanks could still have Bednar slotted for the ninth inning and allow Morejon to put out fires before that.

Bullpens can be tough to predict each season, but Morejon and Bednar would both seem like pretty safe bets for the Yankees.