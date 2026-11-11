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ESPN’s Jeff Passan Connects Yankees to Lefty Free Agent Pitcher

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New York Yankees v San Diego Padres
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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 06: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Petco Park on September 06, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have the opportunity to make a number of moves this offseason.

Some change is expected, like the potential departure of Jazz Chisholm Jr. Other moves are less certain, like what will happen with closer David Bednar, who could leave in free agency, too, but might be wanted back in the Bronx.

And then there’s the potential for a splash.

The Yankees have been linked to Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. They’ve been connected to powerful second baseman Brandon Lowe. There are a bunch of big-name pitchers on the market.

What about a dominant reliever who can go multiple innings? There’s really only one of those, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan thinks that’s who the Yankees should be chasing after.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan Makes Yankees Prediction

Adrián Morejón
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres reacts after the final out of the eighth inning was recorded against the Chicago Cubs in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Passan, the top MLB insider, thinks the Yankees should sign Adrian Morejon in free agency.

Morejon is a free agent from the San Diego Padres, who used him in a flexible role ahead of dominant closer Mason Miller.

“There are any number of perfect moves for the Yankees,” Passan writes. “Go get Teruaki Sato to solve third base? Sure. Bring back closer David Bednar? Absolutely. Sign Brandon Lowe to play second and abuse the short porch in right field? Yup. The best of the bunch, though, would give them the sort of weapon manager Aaron Boone needs: a multi-inning reliever slinging some of the game’s nastiest stuff. Spending on bullpen help is tricky, and the Yankees must do plenty more to address all their deficiencies, but landing a top-5 reliever in the game is a pretty good place to start.”

The more the merrier for the Yankees, but it’s definitely a strong case made for Morejon.

What About David Bednar?

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 01: David Bednar #53 of the New York Yankees reacts after getting the final out to defeat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Interestingly, if the Yankees also want to bring back closer David Bednar, Morejon wouldn’t eliminate that as long as New York was willing to spend the money.

Because Morejon is lefty (Bednar is righty) and can throw multiple innings, the Yanks could still have Bednar slotted for the ninth inning and allow Morejon to put out fires before that.

Bullpens can be tough to predict each season, but Morejon and Bednar would both seem like pretty safe bets for the Yankees.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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ESPN’s Jeff Passan Connects Yankees to Lefty Free Agent Pitcher

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