NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Houston Astros in game five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
The Yankees dropped two out of three games to the Diamondbacks (at Chase Field).
New York Yankees Expected To Demote 29-Year-Old
During their series with the Rays, the Yankees will likely get Jazz Chisholm Jr. back off the injured list.
He last played in a game on September 8.
MLB.com wrote (on September 20): “”In play, potentially” to be activated Sept. 22, manager Aaron Boone said on Sept. 20. Went on the IL on Sept. 10 and had no baseball activities for about a week. Has been hitting and throwing since then.”
When Chisholm Jr. gets back, the Yankees will have to make a roster move.
Kay (on Monday):”So, you’re gonna get Jazz Chisholm back probably tomorrow, and the move is Max Schuemann will go down.”
Looking At Schuemann
Looking At Jazz
Looking At The Yankees
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.They had the day off on Monday following a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.The Yankees dropped two out of three games to the Diamondbacks (at Chase Field).New York Yankees Expected To Demote 29-Year-OldDuring their series with […]
New York Yankees Expected To Demote 29-Year-Old During Rays Series