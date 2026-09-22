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New York Yankees Expected To Demote 29-Year-Old During Rays Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Houston Astros in game five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They had the day off on Monday following a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Yankees dropped two out of three games to the Diamondbacks (at Chase Field).

New York Yankees Expected To Demote 29-Year-Old

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

During their series with the Rays, the Yankees will likely get Jazz Chisholm Jr. back off the injured list.

He last played in a game on September 8.

MLB.com wrote (on September 20): “”In play, potentially” to be activated Sept. 22, manager Aaron Boone said on Sept. 20. Went on the IL on Sept. 10 and had no baseball activities for about a week. Has been hitting and throwing since then.”

When Chisholm Jr. gets back, the Yankees will have to make a roster move.

According to Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show), Max Schuemann is expected to be optioned.

Kay (on Monday):”So, you’re gonna get Jazz Chisholm back probably tomorrow, and the move is Max Schuemann will go down.”

Looking At Schuemann

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. 

Looking At Jazz

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Expected To Demote 29-Year-Old During Rays Series

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