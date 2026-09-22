New York Yankees Expected To Demote 29-Year-Old During Rays Series

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They had the day off on Monday following a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Yankees dropped two out of three games to the Diamondbacks (at Chase Field).

New York Yankees Expected To Demote 29-Year-Old

During their series with the Rays, the Yankees will likely get Jazz Chisholm Jr. back off the injured list.

He last played in a game on September 8.

MLB.com wrote (on September 20): “”In play, potentially” to be activated Sept. 22, manager Aaron Boone said on Sept. 20. Went on the IL on Sept. 10 and had no baseball activities for about a week. Has been hitting and throwing since then.”

When Chisholm Jr. gets back, the Yankees will have to make a roster move.

According to Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show), Max Schuemann is expected to be optioned.

Kay (on Monday):”So, you’re gonna get Jazz Chisholm back probably tomorrow, and the move is Max Schuemann will go down.”

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Looking At Schuemann

Looking At Jazz

Looking At The Yankees