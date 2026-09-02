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New York Yankees Make Eye-Opening George Lombard Jr. Decision

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TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 16: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees tries to beat out a throw to first as he grounds out in the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels will complete their three-game series in California.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

George Lombard Jr. has yet to play in a game during the series.

He got injured on August 29.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Tested his knee with agility drills on Aug. 31, remained out of starting lineup Sept. 1 but could be available off the bench. Club is optimistic he’ll avoid an IL stint.”

Yankees Make Eye-Opening George Lombard Jr. Decision

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 2-0.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/2 P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Lombard Jr. remains out of the lineup on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old rookie made his MLB debut earlier this month.

He is batting .253 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 12 runs and one stolen base in 23 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees (R) is checked on by manager Aaron Boone #17 (L) and trainer Tim Lentych (C) after a swing during his second inning at-bat against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. Lombard Jr. later left the game.

Gary Phillips:Spencer Jones gets his third start in CF since August began. #Yankees”

@itsthatboymike: “most obvious paul goldschmidt leadoff home run”

@GLguygardner4: “WHERE’S GEORGE???”

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Make Eye-Opening George Lombard Jr. Decision

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