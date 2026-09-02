New York Yankees Make Eye-Opening George Lombard Jr. Decision

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels will complete their three-game series in California.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

George Lombard Jr. has yet to play in a game during the series.

He got injured on August 29.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Tested his knee with agility drills on Aug. 31, remained out of starting lineup Sept. 1 but could be available off the bench. Club is optimistic he’ll avoid an IL stint.”

Yankees Make Eye-Opening George Lombard Jr. Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/2 P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Lombard Jr. remains out of the lineup on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old rookie made his MLB debut earlier this month.

He is batting .253 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 12 runs and one stolen base in 23 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Gary Phillips: “Spencer Jones gets his third start in CF since August began. #Yankees”

@itsthatboymike: “most obvious paul goldschmidt leadoff home run”

@GLguygardner4: “WHERE’S GEORGE???”