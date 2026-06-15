Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Good News With Current Team

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

They won by a score of 8-3 to take two out of three games in the series.

Former Yankees All-Star Gets Good News

Also on Sunday, a former Yankees All-Star got good news for his current team.

The Cincinnati Reds wrote (via X): “The #Reds today activated C Jose Trevino from the 10-day injured list and optioned C P.J. Higgins to Triple-A Louisville (post-game on 6/13).

Trevino had been out since May 16 with an injury.

He finished his return to action with one hit and one strikeout in three at-bats.

Social Media Reacts To Trevino’s Return To Action

Here’s what people were saying about Trevino:

Pat Brennan: “Off the IL and starting today, Jose Trevino has caught a runner stealing and singled in his first AB.”

Mike Petraglia: “Jose Trevino first game back fires an absolute seed to Arroyo at second to nail Vargas trying to steal second.”

Trevino is batting .156 with five hits, two RBI’s and two runs in his first 12 games of the 2026 season.