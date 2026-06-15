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Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Good News With Current Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Jose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a two-run double to left field in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

They won by a score of 8-3 to take two out of three games in the series.

Former Yankees All-Star Gets Good News

GettyJose Trevino #35 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after hitting a 2RBI single in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on May 14, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Also on Sunday, a former Yankees All-Star got good news for his current team.

The Cincinnati Reds wrote (via X): “The #Reds today activated C Jose Trevino from the 10-day injured list and optioned C P.J. Higgins to Triple-A Louisville (post-game on 6/13).

Trevino had been out since May 16 with an injury.

He finished his return to action with one hit and one strikeout in three at-bats.

Social Media Reacts To Trevino’s Return To Action

GettyJose Trevino #35 of the Cincinnati Reds runs to first base during a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 08, 2025 in San Diego, California.

Here’s what people were saying about Trevino:

Pat Brennan: “Off the IL and starting today, Jose Trevino has caught a runner stealing and singled in his first AB.”

Mike Petraglia: “Jose Trevino first game back fires an absolute seed to Arroyo at second to nail Vargas trying to steal second.”

GettyJose Trevino #35 of the Cincinnati Reds bats against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on May 14, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Trevino is batting .156 with five hits, two RBI’s and two runs in his first 12 games of the 2026 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees All-Star Gets Good News With Current Team

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