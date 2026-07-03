Former New York Yankees Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx for a series with the Minnesota Twins.

They are looking to end their seven-game losing streak.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote (on July 1): “The Yankees have lost seven straight games. It’s their longest losing streak since 2023. Yankees have just 23 hits in their last six games, their lowest number of hits over any six-game span in a single season.”

The Yankees have the day off on Thursday.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Cut By Athletics

Also on Thursday, news came out that a former Yankees pitcher had been designated for assignment by the Athletics.

Jason Burke of A’s Roundtable wrote: “Jose Suarez has been activated from the paternity list. To make room on the roster, the A’s have designated Matt Krook for assignment.”

Krook had a 17.18 ERA in five games this season.

Looking At Krook’s MLB Career

Krook was picked in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year with the Yankees.

That said, Krook struggled in four appearances.

The Yankees then traded him to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on February 18, 2024: “Earlier today, the Yankees traded LHP Matt Krook to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations.”

Krook then appeared one game before spending the last two seasons of his MLB career with the Athletics.

The 31-year-old has been a solid Minor League pitcher, going 39-37 with a 3.94 ERA in 295 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-38 record in 86 games.

They are 22-18 in 40 games at home.

Athletics Right Now

The Athletics are the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 41-46 record in 87 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games.