New York Yankees Announce Sudden Luis García Jr. Change During Blue Jays Series

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to avoid getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees most recently lost 4-1 on Saturday.

Luis García Jr. (who batted 4th) had one hit and two strikeouts.

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Luis García Jr. Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 8/16 B. Rice 1B L. García Jr. DH H. Ramos LF T. Grisham CF S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B R. Weathers SP”

García Jr. has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the lineup (and is the DH) on Sunday.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees after a trade (via the Washington Nationals).

On the season, the 26-year-old is batting .278 with 110 hits, 24 home runs, 78 RBIs, 51 runs and four stolen bases in 114 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 2: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@JLas43_: “At least Jazz is finally benched but what’s the obsession with Ramos hitting so high in the order? The guy is drowning. Put him at the bottom and let him work some pressure-free at-bats”

Brendan Kuty: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. day off. Ben Rice into the leadoff spot and playing 1B.”

@JoshuaHowsam: “Interesting lineup change for the Yankees.”

@LombardIsKing_: “Oh wait he kinda did shake it up a lil bit Still gonna lose but have fun I guess”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-55 record in 123 games.

They are 6.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.