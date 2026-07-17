New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News Before Dodgers Series

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will play their first game following the All-Star break when they open up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

After struggling for several weeks, the Yankees went into the break winners of four in a row.

New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News

Ahead of their series with the Dodgers, the Yankees announced a big update on George Lombard Jr.

SWB RailRiders wrote: “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • INF Jonathan Ornelas released from Minor League contract by NY on 7/16 • INF George Lombard Jr. activated off the 7-Day Injured List”

Lombard Jr. is an important prospect for the Yankees, so the news is very significant.

There is a real chance that the 21-year-old could make his MLB debut before the end of the 2026 season.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Conor Foley: “George Lombard Jr. has been activated off the injured list at Triple-A, the RailRiders announce. So, Lombard and Max Fried in Scranton tonight.”

@dl24527: “@LombardIsKing_ we’re so back omg”

Cai Rogers: “🚨George Lombard Jr. is officially back off the IL🚨 Lombard Jr. will return to Triple-A Scranton for TONIGHTS game!!!”

Yankees Ahead Of Dodgers Series

The Yankees have had a solid first half of the 2026 season.

They enter play as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

Currently, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.