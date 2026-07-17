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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News Before Dodgers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media before game four of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will play their first game following the All-Star break when they open up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

After struggling for several weeks, the Yankees went into the break winners of four in a row.

New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees runs to second base on a two-run double in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of their series with the Dodgers, the Yankees announced a big update on George Lombard Jr.

SWB RailRiders wrote: “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • INF Jonathan Ornelas released from Minor League contract by NY on 7/16 • INF George Lombard Jr. activated off the 7-Day Injured List”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run double in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Lombard Jr. is an important prospect for the Yankees, so the news is very significant.

There is a real chance that the 21-year-old could make his MLB debut before the end of the 2026 season.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees prepares to field against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of the spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on March 1, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Conor Foley: “George Lombard Jr. has been activated off the injured list at Triple-A, the RailRiders announce. So, Lombard and Max Fried in Scranton tonight.”

@dl24527: “@LombardIsKing_ we’re so back omg”

Cai Rogers: “🚨George Lombard Jr. is officially back off the IL🚨 Lombard Jr. will return to Triple-A Scranton for TONIGHTS game!!!”

Yankees Ahead Of Dodgers Series

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have had a solid first half of the 2026 season.

They enter play as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

Currently, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News Before Dodgers Series

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