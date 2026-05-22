Yankees Paid Gerrit Cole $46 Million to Rehab Before Friday Return

The Yankees paid Gerrit Cole $46.8 million while he went 420 days without throwing a single major-league pitch — and now their ace is finally set to return Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cole sat out the entire 2025 season recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in March of that year. The New York Yankees kept paying him anyway. Every dollar of his $36 million annual salary kept flowing, whether he was throwing off a mound or sitting in a trainer’s room. That staggering figure covers Cole’s entire lost 2025 season following Tommy John surgery plus the first 56 days of 2026, creating one of the most expensive injury absences in baseball history before his long-awaited return to Yankee Stadium.

Gerrit Cole’s Return: The Dollars Behind the Journey Back

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the activation Tuesday, according to MLB.com‘s Bryan Hoch, after Cole delivered a simple message upon returning from his Triple-A rehab stint: “I’m ready.”

The Yankees agreed, optioning rookie right-hander Elmer Rodríguez to Triple-A to open a roster spot.

Cole touched 99.6 mph in his most recent minor league outing for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His six rehab appearances produced a 4.66 ERA overall, but he allowed a combined three earned runs across his final two starts covering 10 1/3 innings — a sharp closing stretch that convinced the organization he was ready.

Before Friday’s start, Cole had gone 420 days without throwing a pitch in the major leagues. The Yankees paid him $46,780,749 during that stretch — $36 million for the entirety of 2025, plus a prorated $10,780,749 for the first 56 days of 2026. That figure alone exceeds the total career earnings of most big-league pitchers. A typical major-league pitcher circa 2026 will earn between $15 million and $20 million over an entire career.

Cole’s nine-year, $324 million deal carries an average annual value of $36 million. Combined with the $216 million paid out over his six previous seasons in pinstripes, he has now collected more than $226 million from the Yankees against the statistics produced during his five active seasons with the club.

Metric Yankees Career Totals (2020–2024) Cost to Yankees Paid While Not Pitching (All of 2025 + First 56 Days of 2026) 0 MLB appearances $46,780,749 Total Salary Earned (incl. prorated 2026) — $226,780,749 Still Owed by Yankees — $97,219,251 Games Started 125 $1,814,246 per start Strikeouts 915 $247,848 per strikeout Outs Recorded (all types) 2,277 $99,596 per out Pitches Thrown 12,269 $18,484 per pitch All figures include Cole’s prorated 2026 salary of $10,780,749, representing 56 days of the season as of May 21, 2026, during which he has not yet appeared in a game. Sources: Contract and salary data via Spotrac; pitching statistics via FanGraphs.

New York Yankees Rotation With Cole’s Return

Left-hander Max Fried, who had stepped into the ace role during Cole’s absence and posted a 2.86 ERA over 32 starts in 2025, landed on the injured list last week with a bone bruise in his left elbow.

Cole effectively slides into the vacancy, creating an unusual situation in which, as MLB Trade Rumors‘ Darragh McDonald noted, the two pitchers have been teammates on paper without ever sharing an active roster.

The Yankees maintained publicly that Fried’s injury did not accelerate Cole’s timeline. The decision, Boone said, was driven entirely by how cleanly the 35-year-old’s recovery has gone.

“We just felt like he has done everything he needs to be ready to compete now at this level,” Boone said, according to MLB.com. “So I’ll be really excited to get him back.”

Cole Faces MLB-Best Tampa Bay Rays in Comeback

Cole’s debut throws him straight into the fire. The Tampa Bay Rays currently hold the best record in baseball at 33-15, making Friday’s matchup at Yankee Stadium a barometer for what New York can expect from its highest-paid arm the rest of the season.

Do Cole’s career numbers justify the investment? He carries a 3.18 ERA across nearly 2,000 big-league innings, won the 2023 American League Cy Young Award, and delivered a 2.17 ERA over five postseason starts as the Yankees advanced to the 2024 World Series.

The Yankees still owe Cole $97,219,251 on his contract through 2028.

“I’m confident. I’m optimistic,” Cole said, per MLB.com. “It’s just the right time to take the next step.”