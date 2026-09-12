NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
After Saturday’s loss, Cole’s ERA rose to 3.67 on the season.
Yankees Lose 12-2 to Mets
Home runs from Lindor, Torrens and Benge gave the Mets a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Yankees got a run back in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Cody Bellinger. Benge quickly answered with an RBI single in the fifth inning.
Bellinger hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, giving the Yankees their second and final run of the game.
The Mets went on to score six unanswered runs to win 12-2 in the second game of the Subway Series. The Yankees won the first game of the three-game set on Friday night.
The Yankees’ record dropped to 85-63 after Saturday’s loss. The team is now 3 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
In the Wild Card standings, the Yankees have a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole made an honest statement after a rough outing against the New York Mets on Saturday.
New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Makes Honest Statement After Rough Loss to Mets