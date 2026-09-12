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New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Makes Honest Statement After Rough Loss to Mets

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Gerrit Cole surrendered five earned runs on nine hits, including three home runs, over five innings as the New York Yankees lost 12-2 to the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Cole allowed home runs to Francisco Lindor, Luis Torrens and Carson Benge in the start. It marked Cole’s second straight poor start, as the ace surrendered four home runs to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park last Sunday.

Following Saturday’s loss, Gerrit Cole made an honest statement.

New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Makes Honest Statement Following Loss to Mets

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout after he was removed from a game against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

“I think it’s something that we got to figure out for sure,” Cole said when asked about the large number of homers he’s allowed lately. “It’s just one of those times in the season when I think you’ve got to start making adjustments. Sometimes adjustments are hard. But that’s the demand of the game. So you’ve got to find a way to get through it and get forward.”

After Saturday’s loss, Cole’s ERA rose to 3.67 on the season.

Yankees Lose 12-2 to Mets

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets runs the bases after his eighth inning grand slam home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Home runs from Lindor, Torrens and Benge gave the Mets a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Yankees got a run back in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Cody Bellinger. Benge quickly answered with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees follows through on his sixth inning home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Bellinger hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, giving the Yankees their second and final run of the game.

The Mets went on to score six unanswered runs to win 12-2 in the second game of the Subway Series. The Yankees won the first game of the three-game set on Friday night.

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: On deck batter Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees congratulates teammate Cody Bellinger #35 after Bellinger hit a 3 run home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Yankees’ record dropped to 85-63 after Saturday’s loss. The team is now 3 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

In the Wild Card standings, the Yankees have a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Makes Honest Statement After Rough Loss to Mets

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