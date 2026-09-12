New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Makes Honest Statement After Rough Loss to Mets

Gerrit Cole surrendered five earned runs on nine hits, including three home runs, over five innings as the New York Yankees lost 12-2 to the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Cole allowed home runs to Francisco Lindor, Luis Torrens and Carson Benge in the start. It marked Cole’s second straight poor start, as the ace surrendered four home runs to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park last Sunday.

Following Saturday’s loss, Gerrit Cole made an honest statement.

New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Makes Honest Statement Following Loss to Mets

“I think it’s something that we got to figure out for sure,” Cole said when asked about the large number of homers he’s allowed lately. “It’s just one of those times in the season when I think you’ve got to start making adjustments. Sometimes adjustments are hard. But that’s the demand of the game. So you’ve got to find a way to get through it and get forward.”

After Saturday’s loss, Cole’s ERA rose to 3.67 on the season.

Yankees Lose 12-2 to Mets

Home runs from Lindor, Torrens and Benge gave the Mets a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Yankees got a run back in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Cody Bellinger. Benge quickly answered with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Bellinger hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, giving the Yankees their second and final run of the game.

The Mets went on to score six unanswered runs to win 12-2 in the second game of the Subway Series. The Yankees won the first game of the three-game set on Friday night.

The Yankees’ record dropped to 85-63 after Saturday’s loss. The team is now 3 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

In the Wild Card standings, the Yankees have a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top spot.