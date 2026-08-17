New York Yankees Get Strong Anthony Volpe Message Amid Demotion

At the beginning of August, the New York Yankees decided to demote controversial infielder Anthony Volpe to the minor leagues after promoting George Lombard Jr. to the show.

While Volpe is down in the minors, he’s still grabbing headlines across the baseball landscape. Also, while in the Minors, Volpe has had some good moments, but also some bad ones. However, there is starting to be a growing number of analysts/insiders who are starting to come to the defense of Volpe and the way the Yankees have handled his situation.

Recently, the Yankees received a strong Anthony Volpe message amid his AAA stint.

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Yankees Called Out for Handling of Anthony Volpe Situation

I wouldn’t necessarily say the way the Yankees have handled the Anthony Volpe situation has been wrong, considering he’s struggled in the field, George Lombard Jr.’s top prospect status, and Volpe’s lack of offense.

However, FanSided.com writer Colin Keane believes the handling of the Volpe situation is ‘wrong’:

“When you zoom out and summarize basically what we’re looking at, it’s a World Series shortstop learning to play second base at Triple-A two years after the fact. This makes absolutely no sense and simply doesn’t happen in Major League Baseball, and for good reason. If Volpe had taken second base reps in 2023 or even 2024, this would be a small story; it would be called player development. At this point, it can only be called damage control.”

Keane cites that what the Yankees are trying to do with Volpe is obvious, and that’s to prime him to be Jazz Chisholm’s replacement at second base, or at least maybe give Volpe a full-time opportunity to adapt into a second baseman, but Keane also writes that the Yankees have just flat out mishandled this situation:

“Even if you’re not a fan of Anthony Volpe, even if you don’t root for him at all, you have to admit that he’s been mishandled by the Yankees.”

He made several good points, and the constant backlash that Volpe has faced does feel wrong. It’s baseball; it’s an extremely hard sport to become successful in, and it takes some players nearly 10 years to post career years, so why is Volpe the scapegoat? Because he was tabbed as ‘Jeter’s protege’ before even playing a game in MLB…. Hmm, that doesn’t seem fair.

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Taking a Glance at Volpe’s Minors/MLB Stats This Season

Okay, now let’s take a look at Anthony Volpe’s stats on the baseball field this season, starting with his MLB numbers:

171 at-bats, 1 HR, 1 triple, 9 doubles, 19 RBI, .240 average, 41 hits, 20 runs scored.

Now his stats in AAA:

75 at-bats, three HRs, 1 triple, four doubles, .227 average, 17 hits.

Be your own judge of how to feel about Anthony Volpe, but the bottom line remains the same: the outside world needs to stop hating on this 25-year-old infielder. You would really think the Yankees would just try to trade him at this point, but that doesn’t seem to be in their plans either.