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New York Yankees Leave Former Rookie Of The Year Off Roster Against Red Sox

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning of Game Two of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced their full playoff roster for the Wild Card Round.

They will host the three-game series against the Boston Red Sox (that starts on Tuesday night).

New York Yankees Leave Former Rookie Of Year Off Roster

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Unsurprisingly, the Yankees left Luis Gil off their roster.

He had recently been sent down to the Minor Leagues last week.

Yankees PR Dept. wrote (on September 24): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Luis Gil and RHP Bradley Hanner to the FCL Yankees.”

Gil appeared nine games (four starts) for the Yankees this year.

He went 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA.

Looking At Gil’s Career

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago White Sox during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2025 in New York City.

Gil has spent part of five seasons at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

In 2024, he won the American League Rookie of The Year Award.

That year, Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City.

Gil has also started in three MLB playoff games for the Yankees.

His future with the franchise will remain an intriguing storyline.

Social Media Reacts To Roster

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s roster for the series:

Brendan Kuty: “Yankees go 16 position players, 10 pitchers. Stanton, Girsham on. No Weathers.”

@PlayoffYankees: “So our bullpen is Bednar, Headrick, Blackburn, Warren, Yarby and Schriber? good lord lmao”

Chris Kirschner:Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton are on the roster. Ryan Weathers is not. Ryan Yarbrough is on. Tim Hill is not.”

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

@LombardIsKing_: “Do my eyes deceive me? DOES THAT SAY STANTON??”

Ryan Garcia: “Despite recent optimism that he would make the Wild Card roster, Ryan Weathers has been left off the official 26-man roster. Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton are back, and NYY is carrying 10 pitchers.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Leave Former Rookie Of The Year Off Roster Against Red Sox

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