New York Yankees Leave Former Rookie Of The Year Off Roster Against Red Sox

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced their full playoff roster for the Wild Card Round.

They will host the three-game series against the Boston Red Sox (that starts on Tuesday night).

New York Yankees Leave Former Rookie Of Year Off Roster

Unsurprisingly, the Yankees left Luis Gil off their roster.

He had recently been sent down to the Minor Leagues last week.

Yankees PR Dept. wrote (on September 24): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Luis Gil and RHP Bradley Hanner to the FCL Yankees.”

Gil appeared nine games (four starts) for the Yankees this year.

He went 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA.

Looking At Gil’s Career

Gil has spent part of five seasons at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

In 2024, he won the American League Rookie of The Year Award.

That year, Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.

Gil has also started in three MLB playoff games for the Yankees.

His future with the franchise will remain an intriguing storyline.

Social Media Reacts To Roster

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s roster for the series:

Brendan Kuty: “Yankees go 16 position players, 10 pitchers. Stanton, Girsham on. No Weathers.”

@PlayoffYankees: “So our bullpen is Bednar, Headrick, Blackburn, Warren, Yarby and Schriber? good lord lmao”

Chris Kirschner: “Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton are on the roster. Ryan Weathers is not. Ryan Yarbrough is on. Tim Hill is not.”

@LombardIsKing_: “Do my eyes deceive me? DOES THAT SAY STANTON??”

Ryan Garcia: “Despite recent optimism that he would make the Wild Card roster, Ryan Weathers has been left off the official 26-man roster. Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton are back, and NYY is carrying 10 pitchers.”