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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change Before Red Sox Game

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ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - AUGUST 17: Former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees acknowledges the crowd before batting against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on August 17, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx).

The Yankees most recently lost to the Red Sox by a score of 5-3 (on Friday).

Paul Goldschmidt (who batted 3rd) finished with no hits in four at-bats.

Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 27, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/7 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero RF A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Goldschmidt has been moved up to the leadoff spot in the lineup (for the first time since May 31).

The seven-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .268 with 34 hits, seven home runs, 23 RBI’s, 22 runs and one stolen base in 38 games this year.

At 38, Goldschmidt is still an extremely productive player (who has helped the Yankees in a big way).

Social Media On Goldschmidt

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run against the Athletics in the first inning at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s what people have been saying about Goldschmidt recently:

YES Network: “Congrats to Paul Goldschmidt on being voted the @MontefioreNYC Player Of The Week! 👏 👏”

@iancharris: “If Judge is going to be out of action for some time Goldschmidt’s experience and reliable hitting will be invaluable.”

@MissYankee: “Spencer Jones, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt need to carry the team on their backs, do their jobs and win games while the Captain is out.”

@FourSavages: “Paul Goldschmidt is quietly becoming a more and more important piece in this lineup. With Judge now out, he’ll be more important.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have had a solid year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-26 record in 63 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 18-12 in 30 games at home in the Bronx).

After the Red Sox, the Yankees will head to Ohio for a series with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change Before Red Sox Game

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