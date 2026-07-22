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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change During Pirates Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees reacts after being called out on strikes and challenging the call during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will play two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They are coming off an 8-5 victory on Monday.

Paul Goldschmidt finished Monday’s game with one hit and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning after being intentionally walked against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

For Wednesday’s first game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/22 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B S. Jones DH C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Goldschmidt has been removed from the lineup for Wednesday’s first game.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second year playing for the Yankees.

Right now, he is batting .259 with 65 hits, 15 home runs, 42 RBIs, 34 runs and one stolen base in 71 games.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates a run during the seventh inning Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

At one point, Goldschmidt was among the top players in the MLB (and is a former MVP).

Even at 38, he is still a very valuable player to the Yankees.

Before New York, Goldschmidt spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

He is in the middle of his 16th MLB season.

Yankees Right Now

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees reacts at second base after his third inning two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 25-22 in 47 games at home).

Following Wednesday’s games, the Yankees will have the day off on Thursday.

Pirates Right Now

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on as Esmerlyn Valdez #55 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates his third inning two-run home run with teammate Bryan Reynolds #10 at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City. 

On the other side of the series, the Pirates come into play as the third-place team in the National League Central with a 52-49 record in 101 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 25-25 in 50 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change During Pirates Series

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