New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change During Pirates Series

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will play two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They are coming off an 8-5 victory on Monday.

Paul Goldschmidt finished Monday’s game with one hit and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

For Wednesday’s first game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/22 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B S. Jones DH C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Goldschmidt has been removed from the lineup for Wednesday’s first game.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second year playing for the Yankees.

Right now, he is batting .259 with 65 hits, 15 home runs, 42 RBIs, 34 runs and one stolen base in 71 games.

At one point, Goldschmidt was among the top players in the MLB (and is a former MVP).

Even at 38, he is still a very valuable player to the Yankees.

Before New York, Goldschmidt spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

He is in the middle of his 16th MLB season.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a with a 56-44 record in 100 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 25-22 in 47 games at home).

Following Wednesday’s games, the Yankees will have the day off on Thursday.

Pirates Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Pirates come into play as the third-place team in the National League Central with a 52-49 record in 101 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 25-25 in 50 games on the road).