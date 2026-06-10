New York Yankees Make Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Final Game Of Guardians Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Guardians in Cleveland.

They most recently won Tuesday’s game by a score of 3-2.

Paul Goldschmidt (who batted 3rd) finished with two hits, one walk and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Make Paul Goldschmidt Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/10 1. Paul Goldschmidt DH 2. Ben Rice 1B 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Amed Rosario 3B 5. Trent Grisham CF 6. Jose Caballero RF 7. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Goldschmidt has been moved up to the leadoff spot in Wednesday’s lineup.

He is currently batting .281 with 39 hits, eight home runs, 27 RBI’s, 23 runs and one stolen base in 41 games this season.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in his second season with the Yankees.

Before New York, Goldschmidt had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 total seasons.

He won the 2022 MVP Award with the Cardinals.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on June 8): “Paul Goldschmidt hit his 380th career HR, passing Hall of Famers Tony Pérez and Orlando Cepeda and moved into a tie with Manny Machado for 76th on the All Time HR list.”

Looking Ahead For New York

The Yankees have had a solid season with a 40-26 record in 66 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 21-14 in 35 games on the road).

Following Wednesday’s game, the Yankees will be off on Thursday.

The Yankees will then open up a series with the Blue Jays on Friday night in Toronto.

After the Blue Jays, they will return home to host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx.