Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Make Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Final Game Of Guardians Series

  • 104 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Guardians in Cleveland.

They most recently won Tuesday’s game by a score of 3-2.

Paul Goldschmidt (who batted 3rd) finished with two hits, one walk and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Make Paul Goldschmidt Decision

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI fielder’s choice during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 08, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/10 1. Paul Goldschmidt DH 2. Ben Rice 1B 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Amed Rosario 3B 5. Trent Grisham CF 6. Jose Caballero RF 7. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Goldschmidt has been moved up to the leadoff spot in Wednesday’s lineup.

He is currently batting .281 with 39 hits, eight home runs, 27 RBI’s, 23 runs and one stolen base in 41 games this season.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in his second season with the Yankees.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 08, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Before New York, Goldschmidt had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 total seasons.

He won the 2022 MVP Award with the Cardinals.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on June 8): “Paul Goldschmidt hit his 380th career HR, passing Hall of Famers Tony Pérez and Orlando Cepeda and moved into a tie with Manny Machado for 76th on the All Time HR list.”

Looking Ahead For New York

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have had a solid season with a 40-26 record in 66 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 21-14 in 35 games on the road).

Following Wednesday’s game, the Yankees will be off on Thursday.

GettyAmed Rosario #14 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrate a solo home run hit by Chisholm Jr. during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Yankees will then open up a series with the Blue Jays on Friday night in Toronto.

After the Blue Jays, they will return home to host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Make Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Final Game Of Guardians Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x