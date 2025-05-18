MLB Insider Gives Good News on Yankees’ Pitcher Trade Value

The New York Yankees have been trying to trade starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. After such a rough start, culminating in an 11.57 ERA, the trade value of Stroman would realistically be low. However, a new report hints at his trade value actually increasing.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, after the injury to Stroman, his trade value has increased. Nightengale reports that more teams are interested in trading for Stroman after his injury.

Nightengale writes, “Yankees starter Marcus Stroman’s trade value is actually increasing by being on the injured list. Now that he’s sidelined, he won’t be able to automatically exercise his player option since he’ll fall short of 140 innings.”

Nightengale explained why that matters, writing, “There were several teams that had interest in Stroman during the winter but balked at the possibility of being on the hook for $18 million in 2026.”

A team trading for Stroman during the offseason would have the possibility of Stroman pitching 140-plus innings and invoking his player option for 2026 at $18.5 million. That option was stopping teams from trading for Stroman.

Stroman won’t reach that threshold, creating more interest for the Yankees starter.

Why Stroman Is Available

After Stroman said, “I’m a starter. I won’t pitch in the bullpen. I’m a starter,” in a press conference video courtesy of SNY Yankees, the Yankees and Stroman have been in a disconnect.

While Stroman wants to be a starter, the Yankees already have a strong rotation without him. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon are off to great starts in 2025, while Clarke Schmidt and Will Warren have shown intriguing potential to start the year.

Stroman has made three appearances in 2025 and has totaled just 9.1 innings across three starts. In his first start against the Milwaukee Brewers, Stroman allowed three earned runs and struck out three across 4.2 innings of work. During his second start, Stroman went four innings, allowing four runs and striking out three against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In Stroman’s third start, this time against the San Francisco Giants, he went just two-thirds of an inning, allowing five earned runs and striking out one. After the game, Stroman went on the 15-day injured list.

Stroman has an 11.57 ERA through three starts. With his value increasing, the Yankees’ pursuit of a trade is trending towards happening.

Yankees Have Tried Moving Stroman

Dating back to the offseason, the Yankees have been trying to trade the veteran starter. An article from Steve Adams on MLB Trade Rumors details the Stroman trade saga.

Adams wrote, “The Yankees have spent much of the offseason looking for a trade partner, but to no avail.” Adams continued, “Stroman is not only owed $18.5MM this coming season but would unlock an $18.5MM player option for the 2026 season if he pitches 140 innings in 2025.”

Stroman’s option for 2026 was the holdup before the season began. After Stroman missed significant time, the chances of reaching 140 innings are slim.

Teams around baseball are more interested in Stroman now than before the season. With the risk of Stroman invoking his player option gone, his trade value has increased.

Nightengale’s report and the Yankees’ previous desire to trade Stroman point towards a trade materializing. With teams more interested in Stroman, along with his increased value, a trade is more likely now than it’s been in the past.