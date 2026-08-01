New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Decision Before Cubs Game

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

They are coming off a 2-0 win on Friday.

Trent Grisham finished with no hits in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/1 Schuemann LF Goldschmidt 1B Rosario DH Domínguez RF Chisholm Jr. 2B Volpe SS Jones CF Sánchez C Caballero 3B Fried SP”

Grisham has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

He is currently batting .214 with 66 hits, 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, 52 runs and seven stolen bases in 90 games.

Looking At Grisham

Grisham was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Following Milwaukee, Grisham played four seasons for the San Diego Padres.

The two-time Gold Glove winner is in the middle of his third year in New York.

Social Media On Grisham

Here’s what people have been saying about Grisham recently:

Eric Hubbs: “When was the last night Trent Grisham threw a guy out? I genuinely have no memory of it”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “I respect and understand some probably feel differently on this topic, but if the Yankees aren’t in love with the return on Spencer Jones at the deadline and opt to keep him, I’d argue dealing Grisham and clearing the runway for him to play is the best thing Cashman could do even with Bellinger and Judge out. Leaving Grisham on the bench and on the roster assures us of unnecessary substitutions slowing any potential progression from Jones.”

Brandon Tierney: “Sure, they need to acquire players. But how about trading Grisham?”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have gone 62-48 in their first 110 games of the 2026 season (and are 36-25 on the road).