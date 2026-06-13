Ha-Seong Kim Trade New York Yankees And Atlanta Braves Must Consider

On Friday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 8-5 in Canada.

Ryan McMahon finished with one walk and one strikeout.

The 2024 All-Star has been disappointing since he was acquired (via the Colorado Rockies) last season.

Right now, he is batting just .213 with 36 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBI’s, 17 runs and three stolen bases in 62 games.

Ha-Seong Kim Trade Yankees And Braves Must Consider

One player the Yankees should consider trading McMahon for is Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.

Right now, Kim is struggling even more than McMahon.

He is batting just .093 with five hits, three RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 16 games.

That said, his $20 million contract expires at the end of the 2026 MLB season.

Meanwhile, McMahon is still owed another $16 million for the 2027 season.

Why Should The Yankees Do It?

If the Yankees can get the Braves to eat most of McMahon’s salary for 2027, that would be a win on its own (and they could reallocate that money elsewhere).

In addition, Kim would give them more shortstop depth while they figure out what to do with Anthony Volpe and José Caballero.

Even though the 30-year-old has struggled at the plate, Kim is still a very reliable fielder.

Why Should The Braves Do It?

While it could change later in the season, McMahon is currently the better player as of June 13.

Just like the Yankees would be getting depth for their Volpe situation, the Braves would be adding insurance while their current third baseman Austin Riley is slumping.

McMahon is also elite in the field despite his hitting struggles in 2026.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote (on June 10): “Ryan McMahon was in an 0-for-23 slump from May 10-18 In 15 games since then he’s batting .318 with a .947 OPS. Those numbers are both second best on the Yankees over that span, trailing only Trent Grisham (.369, .977)”

The Kim experiment in Atlanta has not worked, and they have Jorge Mateo who can take over the job full time.

Braves And Yankees Right Now

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 45-24 record in 69 games.

On the other side, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 41-27 record in 68 games.

Both teams are trying to get to the World Series this season.