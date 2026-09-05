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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Heliot Ramos News During Padres Series

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Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees is hit by a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees lost to the San Diego Padres in their series opener and will now be aiming to turn things around on Saturday against the NL West club.

With the Yankees coming off a loss, they are making some changes to their lineup for their Saturday game against the Padres. Among those changes involve outfielder Heliot Ramos.

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Heliot Ramos News

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 2-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Yankees have announced that Ramos will be back in their lineup after not playing in their most recent game. He will be batting fifth for New York and will be playing in right field.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their game against the Padres.

Paul Goldschmidt 1B

Cody Bellinger LF

Amed Rosario 2B

Ben Rice DH

Heliot Ramos RF

George Lombard Jr. SS

Spencer Jones CF

Jose Caballero 3B

Ramos Has Been Struggling Big Time Since Being Traded to Yankees

New York Yankees v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees catches a fly ball hit by Luis Campusano #12 of the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Yankees acquired Ramos from the San Francisco Giants at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline with the expectation that he would give their outfield a real boost. However, that has not happened yet, as he has struggled immensely since being traded to New York.

In 23 games with the Yankees since the trade earlier this season, he has one home run, four RBI, and an extremely low .134 batting average. This is after he posted nine home runs, 34 RBI, and a .264 batting average in 74 games for the Giants before the trade.

With this, Ramos will undoubtedly be looking to heat back up after being put back into New York’s lineup. Let’s see if he can do just that.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Heliot Ramos News During Padres Series

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