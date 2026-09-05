New York Yankees Announce Sudden Heliot Ramos News During Padres Series

The New York Yankees lost to the San Diego Padres in their series opener and will now be aiming to turn things around on Saturday against the NL West club.

With the Yankees coming off a loss, they are making some changes to their lineup for their Saturday game against the Padres. Among those changes involve outfielder Heliot Ramos.

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Heliot Ramos News

The Yankees have announced that Ramos will be back in their lineup after not playing in their most recent game. He will be batting fifth for New York and will be playing in right field.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their game against the Padres.

Paul Goldschmidt 1B

Cody Bellinger LF

Amed Rosario 2B

Ben Rice DH

Heliot Ramos RF

George Lombard Jr. SS

Spencer Jones CF

Jose Caballero 3B

Ramos Has Been Struggling Big Time Since Being Traded to Yankees

The Yankees acquired Ramos from the San Francisco Giants at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline with the expectation that he would give their outfield a real boost. However, that has not happened yet, as he has struggled immensely since being traded to New York.

In 23 games with the Yankees since the trade earlier this season, he has one home run, four RBI, and an extremely low .134 batting average. This is after he posted nine home runs, 34 RBI, and a .264 batting average in 74 games for the Giants before the trade.

With this, Ramos will undoubtedly be looking to heat back up after being put back into New York’s lineup. Let’s see if he can do just that.