Yankees Provide Major Trent Grisham Update

Despite there not being many positives to talk about regarding the Yankees lately, they do have a positive update on center fielder Trent Grisham. Yankees beat writer/reporter Brendan Kuty of The Athletic stated that, according to manager Aaron Boone, Trent Grisham “could play in a rehab game tomorrow and return to the team either Wednesday or Friday”, Kuty stated in a tweet earlier this evening. Kuty also added that “third baseman Ryan McMahon is projected to return Friday”, according to Kuty. The Yankees have been struggling mightily lately and could use Grisham.

Grisham, in his previous 15 games before sustaining a hamstring injury, was hitting for a .328 batting average with two home runs and eight RBI’s and a .397 on-base percentage. Grisham was getting even better in his last seven games, hitting for an astounding .400 batting average. It was a tough start to the season for Trent Grisham, but he really started to turn it around in the weeks before the injury. His underlying metrics and batted-ball data also hinted that the cold spell would not last long. Grisham in 2026 ranks in the 75th percentile for average exit velocity at 90.7 MPH, according to Baseball Savant.

Grisham Underlying Metrics

He also ranks in the upper 70th percentile for barrel percentage, hard-hit percentage, and expected slugging, per Baseball Savant. Grisham’s defense has regressed this year, posting a -3 OAA (outs above average) according to Baseball Savant. For comparison, his OAA was -2 in 2025 and before then was a positive 2 in 2024, per Baseball Savant. Despite this, Grisham has still been a valuable contributor to a Yankees team that misses his bat.

The Yankees’ defense and offense have reached new heights the last five games, and not in a good way. Katie Sharp put out a tweet mentioning how the Yankees have allowed “14 unearned runs in their last 5 games, which is the most they’ve had in a five-game span since July of 1990”, states Sharp. To put that in comparison, the 1990 Yankees won a total of 67 games.

Yankees Offense Making History In All The Wrong Ways

Now, as for the offense, Sharp also tweeted out that “the Yankees are the first Major League team since 1898 to have a four-game stretch in which they have struck out at minimum 38 times, had 12 or less hits, and eight or less walks”, stated Sharp. The Yankees’ own broadcasting station, the YES Network, even stated after the 7-3 loss tonight to the Tigers that this is the first time in Yankees history the team has had three hits or fewer in four consecutive games. It’s been so bad for this Yankees team lately that they need Grisham and McMahon back, with the hope that Fried, Judge, and Stanton can all return at some point in the second half of the season.