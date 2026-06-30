New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Exits Game Against Tigers

The New York Yankees have been struggling in recent games, and their ballclub is continuing to spiral.

In the fourth inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. collided with Jasson Domínguez, ultimately knocking Chisholm to the ground.

Chisholm exited the game following the collision.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Woes Continue With Yankees

Overall, New York is navigating a seemingly endless rough patch.

This stands true for 28-year-old Chisholm, who has now exited his second consecutive game early.

On Sunday, while playing against the Boston Red Sox, Chisholm was ejected by first-base umpire Todd Tichenor after getting into a heated dispute.

Following his ejection, according to Bill Ladson of MLB.com, Chisholm stated, “I have to do better and stay in the game.”

He added, “Guys coming here every day trying to work even when we are winning. Or if we are losing, they come in here with super intensity, super focus. Honestly, it feels like how we were from Day 1 when we were winning, when we were still trying to blow everybody out of the water.”

One day later, he left early once again, this time due to a potential injury.

Chisholm isn’t alone in this frustrating period — New York has been struggling to gain traction.

The Yankees lost their entire four-game series to the Red Sox over the weekend at Fenway Park, and the Detroit Tigers didn’t take long to surge ahead on Monday night.

An update regarding Chisholm is yet to be released at the time of this writing.

He was able to walk off the field on his own, but he appeared rather uncomfortable.

Chisholm’s 2026 Campaign

The star slugger is currently in his seventh year playing Major League Baseball.

However, this is only his third year playing with the New York franchise.

So far this season, he is slashing .222/.305/.398 with a .703 OPS and 12 homers through 81 games.

Looking at the Yankees’ hitting leaderboard, Chisholm is ranked fourth in homers, just behind Paul Goldschmidt (14), Aaron Judge (17) and Ben Rice (22).

He is fifth in OPS and fifth in batting average.

He, too, is experiencing a slump right now, and the ballclub is in dire need of momentum and consistency.

Yankees Navigate Painful Drought

New York entered its series against Boston with confidence.

With the lead the Yankees had in the American League East, and with the Red Sox at the very bottom of the division, it seemed unlikely for Boston to win the set.

Even more surprising was watching them sweep the entire series.

As New York approached its three-game stretch against the Tigers at Yankee Stadium, fans were hoping for a fresh start.

Unfortunately, the game was not going in their favor.

Before the clash commenced, New York was 48-35 overall.

The Tampa Bay Rays had edged them out in the AL East with their overall record of 48-33.

If New York fails to dig its heels in soon, the ballclub will only slip further down in their division.

The Toronto Blue Jays (39-45) are in third, but it doesn’t take much for an organization to pull ahead in the Major Leagues.

The Yankees are searching for a much-needed boost.