Yankees Urged to Trade for $61 Million Outfielder: ‘Could Be a Perfect Fit’

The New York Yankees are 54-35 and still have a firm handle on a postseason spot. However, the last three weeks have been tough. They’ve fallen out of first place in the American League East while posting a 5-14 record since June 13. The roster needs a spark. Could Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ provide one for the Bombers?

Sports Illustrated’s Evan Massey thinks they should consider it if Chicago makes him available ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. “New York does not need to add help in the outfield. However, Happ could come in and help them shake up their roster and lineup a bit,” he said. “Adding quality depth is a major need for a team like the Yankees who are looking to compete for a championship. Happ would add elite depth and could find a spot in the lineup as well.”

Massey also said that Happ “could be a perfect fit for the Yankees at a very reasonable price.”

Happ is in the middle of a three-year, $61 million extension he signed with the Cubs in April of 2023. According to Spotrac, he’s earning $21 million in 2024 and will earn $19 million in 2025 before reaching free agency.

How Happ Could Fit in With the Yankees

While Happ’s 2024 production doesn’t jump off the page, his offense would be a welcome addition to the Yankees’ lineup. He’s hitting .227/.343/.416 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI and 45 runs scored in 338 plate appearances. Among qualified New York hitters, Happ’s .759 OPS would rank fourth on the Bombers, per FanGraphs. Only Aaron Judge (1.149), Juan Soto (.997) and Giancarlo Stanton (.795) have a higher OPS than Happ right now.

As Massey mentioned, the Yankees don’t necessarily need another outfielder. But if they acquired a productive player like Happ, it wouldn’t be hard to find a spot for him to play. Offseason acquisition Alex Verdugo’s production has tailed off in recent weeks. He’s hitting .241/.300/.387 through 350 plate appearances.

Happ could take his place in left field, where he’s received most of his 2024 playing time. The 29-year-old has actually logged time at all three outfield positions and could give Judge an occasional breather in center field. Happ also racked up significant innings at second base and third base earlier in his career. It’s been established that the Yankees are interested in infield upgrades, so that could be another possibility.

Do the Yankees Have Their Eye on a Different Cubs Slugger?

If the Cubs decide to sell at the trade deadline, could the Yankees be more interested in Happ’s teammate, Cody Bellinger? The 2019 National League MVP Award winner would provide an offensive boost for the Bombers while being a more natural fit on the diamond. Bellinger has played a lot of center field in 2024 but is also quite comfortable at first base.

A hypothetical Bellinger-to-the-Bronx situation has been talked about a lot over the past calendar year. The Yankees were linked to Bellinger last summer before the trade deadline and again this past offseason before they acquired Soto from the San Diego Padres.

Bellinger’s $30 million salary would be tough on New York from a luxury tax standpoint. However, the possibility of future flexibility is greater. The left-handed slugger signed a three-year deal that included player opt-outs after 2024 and 2025. So, the likelihood of the Scott Boras client opting for free agency again would seemingly be high. And even if he opts into 2025, he could play first base and New York could simply decline Anthony Rizzo’s club option.

Either way, the Yankees could use a jolt in their lineup. Bellinger seems like a more natural fit for the club, but Happ would also be intriguing for this season and the 2025 team if he becomes available.