Yankees’ Insider Cracks the Code on Brian Cashman’s Bullpen Plans

The New York Yankees wrapped up general manager meetings, making their plans strikingly clear.

Their bullpen, of course, remains a point of focus, but how will they approach it?

Here’s where Brian Cashman’s plan stands.

Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s Order of Operations

As noted by Jim Bowden of The Athletic, “Yankees GM Brian Cashman is making the bullpen his top priority, first by trying to bring back several relievers from this past year who are free agents, like David Bednar, Paul Blackburn and Tim Hill. He also has interest in arguably the top reliever on the market, left-hander Adrian Morejon, and will consider a reunion with Jonathan Loáisiga.

“Once he’s addressed the bullpen, he’ll consider options for second base, third base and even center field…”

Morejon would be an interesting addition for New York. Now approaching his age-28 season, he’s the experienced southpaw reliever the Yankees need.

Morejon Would Bring 8 Years of MLB Experience to the Bronx

Aside from his eight years of professional experience, Morejon is considered one of the most productive relievers available, which should tempt New York.

During his 2026 campaign, he registered a 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts across 86.0 innings of work through 76 games. He walked 28 batters.

He owns a career 3.26 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP, each season having been spent with the San Diego Padres.

Now, he would come with a significant price tag, but this alone shouldn’t act as a deterrent.

However, Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote, “The Yankees are interested in signing left-hander Adrian Morejon — the best free agent reliever — if Bednar ends up elsewhere. Waiting for Bednar’s decision, however, could hamper that pursuit. General manager Brian Cashman has avoided giving relievers big contracts in recent years, but he said this week that he’s ‘not afraid to do it’ should the opportunity surface.”

While Cashman weighs his options for the bullpen, Morejon is likely to remain a key target. The Yankees have deep pockets, but would they be willing to make a splash?