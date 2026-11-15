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Yankees’ Insider Cracks the Code on Brian Cashman’s Bullpen Plans

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Brian Cashman
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees wrapped up general manager meetings, making their plans strikingly clear.

Their bullpen, of course, remains a point of focus, but how will they approach it?

Here’s where Brian Cashman’s plan stands.

Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s Order of Operations

Brian Cashman
GettyNEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 01: Brian Cashman, general manager of the New York Yankees, talks during a press conference before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 1, 2016 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

As noted by Jim Bowden of The Athletic, “Yankees GM Brian Cashman is making the bullpen his top priority, first by trying to bring back several relievers from this past year who are free agents, like David Bednar, Paul Blackburn and Tim Hill. He also has interest in arguably the top reliever on the market, left-hander Adrian Morejon, and will consider a reunion with Jonathan Loáisiga.

“Once he’s addressed the bullpen, he’ll consider options for second base, third base and even center field…”

Morejon would be an interesting addition for New York. Now approaching his age-28 season, he’s the experienced southpaw reliever the Yankees need.

Morejon Would Bring 8 Years of MLB Experience to the Bronx

Adrian Morejon
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out Heliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a game at Petco Park on August 01, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Aside from his eight years of professional experience, Morejon is considered one of the most productive relievers available, which should tempt New York.

During his 2026 campaign, he registered a 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts across 86.0 innings of work through 76 games. He walked 28 batters.

He owns a career 3.26 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP, each season having been spent with the San Diego Padres.

Adrian Morejon
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 16: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres prepares to deliver a pitch during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 16, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Now, he would come with a significant price tag, but this alone shouldn’t act as a deterrent.

However, Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote, “The Yankees are interested in signing left-hander Adrian Morejon — the best free agent reliever — if Bednar ends up elsewhere. Waiting for Bednar’s decision, however, could hamper that pursuit. General manager Brian Cashman has avoided giving relievers big contracts in recent years, but he said this week that he’s ‘not afraid to do it’ should the opportunity surface.”

Adrian Morejon
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on June 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While Cashman weighs his options for the bullpen, Morejon is likely to remain a key target. The Yankees have deep pockets, but would they be willing to make a splash?

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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