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New York Yankees Face Rising Pressure To Add NL Reliever to Bullpen

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Aaron Boone
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media before game four of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have long needed to bolster their bullpen.

A few names have surfaced over the past few weeks, including Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres and Trevor Megill of the Milwaukee Brewers.

But another name is turning heads: Adrian Morejon, another Padres reliever.

Yankees Pressured To Target Adrian Morejon in Free Agency

Adrian Morejon
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres reacts after pitching the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park on June 09, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Morejon just wrapped up his age-27 season in San Diego.

He’s since emerged as a key headliner in free agency for ballclubs needing a bullpen upgrade.

But perhaps New York would benefit most.

“Remember the false report before the trade deadline that the Yankees had rejected a deal from the San Diego Padres that would have netted Morejon in exchange for starting pitcher Will Warren?” Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote.

“Well, it went viral on social media because, at the time, the Yankees could have used a pitcher like Morejon, who had a 2.83 ERA over 76 outings with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

“Morejon, who was an All-Star in 2025, might come with workload concerns. He’s made 211 appearances over the last three years. The Yankees need to build the back end of their bullpen, and Morejon would go a long way, but the Padres made him the qualifying offer, and it might be too tempting to pass up.”

Adrian Morejon
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 16: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres prepares to deliver a pitch during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 16, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Bringing the southpaw to the Bronx would be a steal, but he still has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline San Diego’s offer.

Snapshot of Morejon’s 8-year MLB Career

Adrian Morejon
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the seventh inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park on August 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With eight years under his belt, Morejon has earned the veteran title.

His entire career has been spent with the Padres after making his debut with the organization on July 21, 2019.

By the end of his 2026 regular season, he has posted a 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts across 86.0 innings pitched through 76 games.

He walked 28 batters.

Adrian Morejon
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a game against the Houston Astros at Petco Park on August 08, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Morejon’s 38.6% chase rate in 2026 landed him in the 99th percentile across the major leagues. This proves his impressive ability to get hitters to swing outside the strike zone.

Not to mention, his 2.8% barrel rate is also in the 99th percentile — an elite metric.

There’s plenty for the Yankees to work with here, but the bullpen isn’t the only area the organization needs to address.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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