Insider Reveals Slugger ‘High’ on Yankees’ Offseason Wishlist to Replace Juan Soto

Yankees have interest in Cody Bellinger.

The New York Yankees have yet to sign a bat this offseason after losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets.

Since losing Soto, the Yankees put an emphasis on pitching. New York signed ace starting pitcher Max Fried and traded for All-Star closer Devin Williams. However, the Yankees still haven’t added to their offense. But, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, New York is very interested in trading for Cody Bellinger.

“They know they have holes to fill and they have money they can use now,” Rogers said on MLB Network. “If they add Cody Bellinger, that’s at least $20 million if the Cubs eat some of it, could be up to $27 million if they don’t. So, this is what they are dong, they are filling the holes with the money they didn’t spend on Soto.

“They could sign Alex Bregman, move Jazz Chisholm to second, they could trade for Nolan Arenado and make him a first baseman,” Rogers added. “The Yankees are not done by a long shot. I do think Bellinger is high on that list. We’ll see if that gets to the finish line, but there is plenty more for them to do after losing out on Soto.”

Bellinger has been linked to the Yankees and it does make sense. The slugging outfielder would be a good replacement for Soto. The former NL MVP is also likely to be available in a trade after Chicago acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.

Bellinger hit .266 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs last season with the Cubs.

Yankees Want Cubs to Retain Money on Bellinger

New York is involved in trade talks with the Cubs for Bellinger.

However, according to MLB insider Peter Bottle of The New York Post, the Yankees want the Cubs to retain some of Bellinger’s deal.

“As for Bellinger, the Yankees still want the Cubs to pick up a chunk of the two years and $52.5 million remaining on his contract. Which includes a $25 million opt-out for 2026. The sides were believed to be more than $10 million apart on an agreement, a source said,” Bottle wrote.

“The former NL MVP is considered a strong fit for the Yankees because he’s a left-handed bat who can play either first base or center field. Which would enable them to move reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge back to right following Soto’s defection,” Bottle added.

Bellinger is owed $27.5 million in 2025 and has a player option for $25 million in 2026.

New York Was After Tucker

Before the Astros traded Tucker to the Cubs, the Yankees were involved in those trade discussions.

However, the Yankees wouldn’t part ways with Luis Gil in the trade which ended those discussions. New York general manager Brian Cashman confirmed they did have discussions with the Astros about Tucker.

“At the end of the day, I’m glad that Mr. Tucker is not in the American League,” Cashman said. “It’s a big get for the Chicago Cubs. We had many conversations with Houston. As well as any other team that’s got quality talent in the marketplace to talk about.”

Tucker hit .289 with 23 home runs and 49 RBIs last season.