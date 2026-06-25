New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Series

On Thursday evening, the New York Yankees will play the first game of their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Jazz Chisholm (who batted 6th) finished with one strikeout in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/25 1. Paul Goldschmidt DH 2. Ben Rice 1B 3. Amed Rosario 3B 4. Cody Bellinger CF 5. Jasson Dominguez RF 6. Anthony Volpe SS 7. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 8. Jose Caballero LF 9. Austin Wells C”

Chisholm has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order.

He is currently batting .227 with 62 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 41 runs and 23 stolen bases in 76 games.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in his third season playing for the Yankees.

Before New York, the 28-year-old had spent part of five seasons with the Miami Marlins.

Social Media Reacts To Chisholm’s Recent Play

@eyyankees: “The Yankees are now 11-1 in games Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers in this season.”

@YanksGoYardFS: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. in 2026: .230/ .315/ .416/ .731 12 HR, 33 RBI, 23 SB He’s on pace for: 24 HR, 68 RBI, 47 SB”

@BaseballWRLD_: “Jazz Chisholm hit his 1st HR of the season on April 23rd. In 52 games since that date: 12 HR (1st among 2B) 15 SB (2nd) .495 SLG (1st) .831 OPS (1st) 129 wRC+ (4th) 2.0 fWAR (3rd)”

Just Baseball: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. in his first 45 games: .650 OPS In his last 30 games: .853 OPS”

Yankees Ahead Of Red Sox Series