New York Yankees Announce Official Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Amid Rays Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are in the middle of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won the first game 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon. Game 2 will begin later tonight.
Before Game 2, the Yankees announced major news involving second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has been on the injured list since Sept. 10 with a sprained right thumb.
New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Tampa Bay Rays Series
Chisholm said he will play in Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, according to multiple reports.
Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves:
• Reinstated INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (#13) from the 10-day injured list.
• Optioned INF/OF Max Schuemann to the FCL Yankees.
Miami traded him to New York during the 2024 season.
In his three seasons with the Yankees, Chisholm has posted a .774 OPS with 61 home runs and 158 RBI.
In his seven-year MLB career, the second baseman has posted 14.1 bWAR, 17.8 fWAR and a .245/.315/.445 slash line. He has 127 home runs, 363 RBI and 170 stolen bases throughout his career.
Tuesday night’s game between the Yankees and Rays will begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees announced official news regarding second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. before the Rays series.
New York Yankees Announce Official Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Amid Rays Series