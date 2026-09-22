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New York Yankees Announce Official Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Amid Rays Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won the first game 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon. Game 2 will begin later tonight.

Before Game 2, the Yankees announced major news involving second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has been on the injured list since Sept. 10 with a sprained right thumb.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Tampa Bay Rays Series

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees sends a hit by Jake McCarthy of the Colorado Rockies to first for the out in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Chisholm said he will play in Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, according to multiple reports.

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: “I’ll see you in the second game,” Jazz Chisholm Jr. said passing through the clubhouse. He hasn’t been officially activated yet. 

Boone said Chisholm will be activated.

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to be activated between games of the doubleheader, Aaron Boone said.

Update: The Yankees officially activated Chisholm after Game 1.

Looking at Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo homerun during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Chisholm is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The second baseman has had a rough year at the plate for his standards, slashing .232/.312/.403 over 134 games.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

FanGraphs and Baseball Reference value Chisholm much differently.

He has been worth 1.5 bWAR and 3.4 fWAR this year.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees is late with a tag on Oswald Peraza #2 after a single hit by Tyler Heineman #31 of the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Chisholm began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

Miami traded him to New York during the 2024 season.

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In his three seasons with the Yankees, Chisholm has posted a .774 OPS with 61 home runs and 158 RBI.

In his seven-year MLB career, the second baseman has posted 14.1 bWAR, 17.8 fWAR and a .245/.315/.445 slash line. He has 127 home runs, 363 RBI and 170 stolen bases throughout his career.

Tuesday night’s game between the Yankees and Rays will begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Official Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Amid Rays Series

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