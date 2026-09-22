New York Yankees Announce Major Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Rays Series

The New York Yankees are set to begin a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, starting with a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Before the series began, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced major news involving second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has been on the injured list since Sept. 10 with a sprained right thumb.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Tampa Bay Rays Series

Chisholm said he will play in Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, according to multiple reports.

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: “I’ll see you in the second game,” Jazz Chisholm Jr. said passing through the clubhouse. He hasn’t been officially activated yet.

Boone said Chisholm will be activated.

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to be activated between games of the doubleheader, Aaron Boone said.

Looking at Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The second baseman has had a rough year at the plate for his standards, slashing .232/.312/.403 over 134 games.

FanGraphs and Baseball Reference value Chisholm much differently.

He has been worth 1.5 bWAR and 3.4 fWAR this year.

Chisholm began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

Miami traded him to New York during the 2024 season.

In his three seasons with the Yankees, Chisholm has posted a .774 OPS with 61 home runs and 158 RBI.

In his seven-year MLB career, the second baseman has posted 14.1 bWAR, 17.8 fWAR and a .245/.315/.445 slash line. He has 127 home runs, 363 RBI and 170 stolen bases throughout his career.

Game 1 of the doubleheader between the Yankees and Rays is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. EDT. The second game will begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT.