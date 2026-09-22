NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Miami traded him to New York during the 2024 season.
In his three seasons with the Yankees, Chisholm has posted a .774 OPS with 61 home runs and 158 RBI.
In his seven-year MLB career, the second baseman has posted 14.1 bWAR, 17.8 fWAR and a .245/.315/.445 slash line. He has 127 home runs, 363 RBI and 170 stolen bases throughout his career.
Game 1 of the doubleheader between the Yankees and Rays is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. EDT. The second game will begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced major news regarding second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. before the Rays series.
New York Yankees Announce Major Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Rays Series